CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Notts County extend unbeaten run to seven after narrow win over Maidenhead

By Video
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q4oDC_0c0MOJHn00
Notts County v Maidenhead (PA) (PA Archive)

Notts County stretched their unbeaten start to the National League season to seven games with a 1-0 win over Maidenhead at Meadow Lane.

After a goalless first half, the Magpies went ahead after 48 minutes when Kyle Cameron headed a corner back into the danger area and Alex Lacey got the final touch to prod the ball home.

County had a marvellous opportunity to double the lead after 68 minutes when they were awarded a penalty after Ryan Upward was penalised for a push but Callum Roberts saw his spot-kick saved by Rhys Lovett.

Two minutes later, Lovett was called on to rescue his side again as he made a fine diving save to deny Joel Taylor from distance.

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Notts County edge past Wealdstone to remain unbeaten after six games

Notts County extended their unbeaten start to the Vanarama National League season to six games with a 3-2 win over Wealdstone at Meadow Lane. Wealdstone went ahead after 31 minutes as Josh Umerah bundled home from close range after Jerome Okimo’s initial effort had caused panic in the Magpies’ defence.
Yardbarker

Romelu Lukaku Reacts to Chelsea's Narrow Win Over Zenit St Petersburg After Scoring Decisive Goal

Romelu Lukaku was delighted to score the only goal which saw Chelsea win their opening group game of their 2021/22 Champions League campaign. The 28-year-old helped the Blues to all three points in west London on Tuesday night after heading past Stanislav Kritsyuk in the 69th minute from close range to break the deadlock and kick their European campaign off with a win.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rhys Lovett
orlandocitysc.com

Lions Seven-Game Unbeaten Run Comes to an End With Loss at Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Sept. 10, 2021) - Orlando City SC (10-5-8, 38 points) dropped a 3-0 decision to Atlanta United FC (7-7-9, 30 points) on Friday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, ending a six-game unbeaten run against its neighbors to the north that dated back to the 2020 MLS campaign. The match...
MLS
Reuters

Corinthians draw but extend unbeaten run to seven games

SAO PAULO, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Corinthians extended their unbeaten league run to seven games with a 1-1 draw at home to America in Brazil's Serie A on Sunday. The Sao Paulo side remain in sixth place with 30 points but will be unhappy at not winning all three points against a team that is fourth from bottom of the 20-team league.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maidenhead#Diving#Magpies
Storm Lake Times

Ridge View remains unbeaten after win over L-B

Ridge View remained undefeated in Western Valley Conference play and overall as the Raptors defeated Lawton-Bronson in three sets on Tuesday night at Schaller. Scores were 25-12, 25-8, 26-24. Morgan Todd led the Raptors (8-0) in hitting as she went 22-for-24 with 13 kills. Katie Pickhinke was 14-for-15 with 10...
chagrinvalleytoday.com

Lady Bombers remain unbeaten with shutout win over Comets

The Kenston Bombers girls soccer team look like a well-oiled machine. Just nine months after capturing the 2020 Division II Northeast I District Title, the first one in school history, the Bombers are determined to prove that last season was not a fluke. So far, everything is trending in Kenston’s favor as it shut out Solon 2-0 last Saturday afternoon at Stewart Field.
FanSided

Borussia Dortmund II up to fourth place with narrow win over Wehen Wiesbaden

Borussia Dortmund II returned to winning ways on Monday evening as they secured a hard fought 1-0 win over SV Wehen Wiesbaden. Borussia Dortmund II faced another tough away game in the 3. Liga on Monday evening as they went up against SV Wehen Wiesbaden. Both teams were on 14 points going into the game, and fans at the Brita-Arena were treated to an entertaining clash between the two teams.
SOCCER
drexeldragons.com

Dragons Run Unbeaten Streak to Five With Win Against UMass Lowell

PHILADELPHIA - Melissa Lyons, Kailey Horton, and Delaney Lappin each found the back of the net as the Drexel women's soccer team extended its unbeaten streak to five games with a 3-1 win against the UMass Lowell River Hawks on Sunday. Drexel responded from an early UMass Lowell goal as...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
Connecticut Post

Nonnewaug girls soccer serves notice with win over previously unbeaten Northwestern

WINSTED — Nonnewaug’s girls soccer team served notice it’s after a Berkshire League title and more in an 8-0 rout over previously unbeaten Northwestern at Northwestern High School Monday afternoon. In a game pushed back to a 5 p.m. start thanks to increasingly-common state-wide bus problems, the Chiefs arrived more...
bethelathletics.com

No. 12 Wildcats Remain Unbeaten with Win over Eagles

MCKENZIE, Tenn. – The Bethel Wildcats moved to 4-0 with a 3-0 win over visiting Texas A &M-Texarkana Saturday afternoon at Wildcat Stadium. TAMUT dropped to 2-2 on the year. First period goals by Sergio Baguena and Paschal Mohungsi gave Bethel a 2-0 lead at the break. Rodrigo Atilano and Callum McKenna were credited with assists. Baguena has scored in three consecutive games.
The Independent

Premier League and Championship clubs to trial safe standing areas from January

Clubs in the Premier League and Championship will be able to offer licensed standing areas from January 1 next year as part of a pilot programme.The Sports Grounds Safety Authority (SGSA) set out the plans in a statement on Wednesday.The introduction of designated safe standing areas would mean an end to the blanket ban on standing in the top two divisions of English football which has been in place for over 25 years.Football grounds subject to all-seater policy invited to apply to have licensed standing areas from 1 Jan. Grounds must meet a range of criteria to be an early...
PREMIER LEAGUE
NJ.com

Girls soccer: Donovan Catholic stays unbeaten with win over Raritan

Donovan Catholic scored three unanswered goals in the second half to stay unbeaten with a 4-2 win over Raritan in Toms River. Olivia Conroy opened up the scoring off an assist from Emma Edwards for Donovan Catholic’s (3-0) early lead before Kiera Johnson’s equalizer for Raritan (1-2) before halftime. Ava...
RARITAN, NJ
The Independent

Ben Foster praised after Watford goalkeeper makes winning return to team

Xisco Munoz has talked up the quality of Ben Foster with Watford’s veteran goalkeeper set for an extended spell in the team.The 38-year-old was recalled for last weekend’s crunch clash with fellow newly-promoted side Norwich and produced several saves in the 3-1 win.Daniel Bachmann had been first choice during the opening weeks of the season but was dropped after the defeat by Wolves and has picked up a knee injury, which opens the door for Foster to establish himself in the starting XI.Ahead of Newcastle’s visit on Saturday, Xisco said: “Ben is a top keeper. We always spoke about this...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Lexington County Chronicle

Gilbert volleyball stays unbeaten after win over OW

The importance of Monday's Region 5-3A home matchup against Orangeburg-Wilkinson was evident among the Gilbert High School volleyball team. Every point scored in the Lady Indians' favor brought about an intense cheer and animated reaction. Even head coach Jackie Shealy was more active on the sidelines giving instructions and encouragement.
ORANGEBURG, SC
Bozeman Daily Chronicle

Following power outage, Billings West claims narrow win over Bozeman girls soccer

The nearly full moon hung low in the sky, so maybe some of the peculiarity of Tuesday evening should have been expected. Midway through the second half of Bozeman’s contest against Billings West, the floodlights above the field gave out, leaving the players, coaches and spectators in a vast darkness.
newschain

newschain

38K+
Followers
92K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy