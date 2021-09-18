Notts County extend unbeaten run to seven after narrow win over Maidenhead

Notts County v Maidenhead (PA) (PA Archive)

Notts County stretched their unbeaten start to the National League season to seven games with a 1-0 win over Maidenhead at Meadow Lane.

After a goalless first half, the Magpies went ahead after 48 minutes when Kyle Cameron headed a corner back into the danger area and Alex Lacey got the final touch to prod the ball home.

County had a marvellous opportunity to double the lead after 68 minutes when they were awarded a penalty after Ryan Upward was penalised for a push but Callum Roberts saw his spot-kick saved by Rhys Lovett.

Two minutes later, Lovett was called on to rescue his side again as he made a fine diving save to deny Joel Taylor from distance.