CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Mark Warburton insists QPR on right track despite defeat

By Video
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GQ64S_0c0MODzR00
Mark Warburton called his side’s late loss a ‘bitter pill to swallow’ (Simon Galloway/PA) (PA Wire)

QPR boss Mark Warburton told his players not to lose belief after their 2-1 defeat at home to Bristol City.

Warburton’s side made an excellent start to the season and were unbeaten prior to recent back-to-back losses.

Their former striker Nahki Wells scored a last-gasp winner for the Robins, who were on the back foot for most of the game.

Warburton said: “The message to the players is to not lose sight of the fact that we’re going in the right direction. We’re a very good team.

“We’ve got to go under the radar, keep playing our football and just be a bit more ruthless. You can see we’re a good team.

“We’re creating chances and scoring goals – our goal difference tells you that. We’re creating chances against good teams both home and away.”

Chris Martin put City ahead against the run of play a minute before half-time.

Sam McCallum equalised early in the second half and QPR had a host of chances as they pushed for a second goal.

They were then hit with a classic sucker punch, with City breaking forward in the final moments and Wells firing home.

“The stats tell you we dominated the second half,” Warburton said.

“We went in at half-time 1-0 down but I think everyone knew we were on the front foot and we were an attacking team. We had so much of the ball.

“We got the goal early in the second half. We then had so many chances and we’ve got to be more ruthless.

“It’s about goals. We’ve spoken so many times about that – we’ve got to be ruthless. But when we create that many chances we know we’re a good team.

“The fans can see it was chance after chance after chance. But it’s about putting the ball in the back of the net.

“I got the feeling that if we get the second goal we get three, four or five, because we had so many chances.

“They were hanging on for a point and I’m sure would have been happy with a point. Them going away with three is a bitter pill to swallow.”

Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson praised his team for weathering the storm and taking the points with two clinical finishes.

“I’ve got to be honest, we came up against a very good side today,” Pearson said.

“I’m not kidding myself. QPR are a very good side. Mark went very positive with his selection against us today.

“It’s good to get three points and we’re moving in the right direction. What was most pleasing was the collective effort and the desire to get a positive result.

“We know it was a huge effort to come away with three points. Certain players will get the headlines but you need a strong collective effort to come out the other side with a positive result.

“But we weren’t lucky. They were two great finishes and the second one was a tremendous counter-attacking goal.

“When you get chances you have to take them and we did today – we were pretty ruthless.

“Today was a great example of Championship football at its best, with two sides trying to win it.”

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

Reading’s Draw With QPR ‘Feels Like A Defeat’ To Veljko Paunovic

Veljko Paunovic admitted that our 3-3 draw against QPR at the Select Car Leasing Stadium felt like a defeat after conceding two late goals. The Royals currently sit in the relegation zone after dropping points. QPR took the lead through a Michael Morrison own goal, but John Swift scored the...
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

Wayne Rooney insists Derby will continue taking risks despite Birmingham defeat

Wayne Rooney insisted his bold ‘risk and reward’ policy will continue despite his Derby side giving the ball away for both goals in their 2-0 defeat away to Birmingham. Sloppy passes from Derby enabled Scott Hogan to score the first home goal at St. Andrew’s this season in the 31st minute before Jeremie Bela wrapped up the three points nine minutes from time to send Lee Bowyer’s outfit fourth in the Sky Bet Championship.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Brentford boss Frank insists confidence intact after Brighton defeat

Thomas Frank insists Brentford's confidence hasn't been dented by Saturday's late loss to Brighton. The Bees suffered heartbreaking 1-0 loss after Leandro Trossard scored in the 90th minute. "Definitely I am happy with the start overall," manager Frank said. "What I am most pleased about is that if you look...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Warburton
Person
Sam Mccallum
Person
Chris Martin
Person
Nigel Pearson
Sporting News

Ange Postecoglou proud of Celtic despite wild Europa League defeat

Ange Postecoglou's Europa League debut saw Celtic surrender a two-goal lead to lose 4-3 against Real Betis in Seville on Friday morning (AEST). The Hoops, looking for their first ever away win in Spain, started the match on fire with Albian Ajeti and Josip Juranovic finding the back of the net inside the first 30 minutes.
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Man Utd boss Solskjaer insists players focused after Young Boys defeat

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says training has been positive after their Champions League defeat to Young Boys. United go to West Ham United on Sunday. Solskjaer said, "The attitude is like you expect – focused – not too downbeat. We have to do better, we have five games to get 10-12 points we need. It isn't the start we wanted but good teams can bounce back again.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#Robins
Tribal Football

Woodward insists: Man Utd more confident than ever we're on right track

Manchester United chief Ed Woodward has delivered an update to shareholders. As the club announced their latest financial figures, executive vice-chairman Woodward said tangible progress was being made under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to enable United to challenge for honours at home and in Europe. Woodward said: "It has been an...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Everton: Rafael Benitez demands defensive improvement after Toffees come unstuck at QPR

Everton boss Rafael Benitez stressed the need for the Toffees to improve in defence following their Carabao Cup exit at the hands of Sky Bet Championship side QPR.Tuesday’s third-round tie at the Kiyan Price Foundation Stadium saw Benitez’s men crash out on penalties after a 2-2 draw.Everton, who were beaten 3-0 at Aston Villa in the Premier League last weekend, twice trailed to Charlie Austin headers, with Lucas Digne and Andros Townsend netting equalisers.In the subsequent shoot-out, Jimmy Dunne converted the winning penalty after Tom Davies’ kick had been saved by Seny Dieng as QPR triumphed 8-7.Benitez told evertontv: “The...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Rafa Benitez insists Everton must improve defensively and find the right balance with attack after crashing out of the Carabao Cup on penalties to QPR

Everton boss Rafael Benitez stressed the need for the Toffees to improve in defence following their Carabao Cup exit at the hands of Sky Bet Championship side QPR. Tuesday's third-round tie at the Kiyan Price Foundation Stadium saw Benitez's men crash out on penalties after a 2-2 draw. Everton, who...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
seriousaboutrl.com

Smith remaining positive despite defeat

Hull KR Head Coach Tony Smith insists it is not all “doom and gloom” despite ending their regular season with a comprehensive 36-12 away defeat at Leeds Rhinos. The result sees KR finish sixth , meaning face a tough trip to Warrington Wolves next Friday in the first week of the play-offs.
RUGBY
SB Nation

QPR Tactical Review: Everton dominated and defeated

Everton suffered defeat to Championship side Queens Park Rangers on penalties after a very frustrating 90 minutes. The Toffees never really looked like having any kind of control over the game and the home side dominated, especially in the first half. Firstly, taking a look at an area which Everton...
PREMIER LEAGUE
gopetrels.com

Women’s soccer defeated 3-1 despite close first half

DEMOREST, Ga. — After a close first half of the game, the Oglethorpe women's soccer team fell to Piedmont University on Wednesday night with a final score of 3-1. Piedmont scored early in the game, but the Stormy Petrel's Jade Anderson scored her second goal of the season with a shot to the top right corner from just outside the box to tie the game in the first half.
SOCCER
The Independent

Premier League and Championship clubs to trial safe standing areas from January

Clubs in the Premier League and Championship will be able to offer licensed standing areas from January 1 next year as part of a pilot programme.The Sports Grounds Safety Authority (SGSA) set out the plans in a statement on Wednesday.The introduction of designated safe standing areas would mean an end to the blanket ban on standing in the top two divisions of English football which has been in place for over 25 years.Football grounds subject to all-seater policy invited to apply to have licensed standing areas from 1 Jan. Grounds must meet a range of criteria to be an early...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Leeds United: Liam McCarron commits to club with new two-year deal

Leeds’ versatile left-sided player Liam McCarron has signed a new two-year contract with the club.McCarron, 20, joined Leeds’ academy from Carlisle in 2019 and was named in Marcelo Bielsa’s senior matchday squad for the first time for the recent Premier League draw at Burnley.Leeds said: “We are pleased to announce Liam McCarron has agreed a new two-year deal at Leeds United, keeping him at Elland Road until the summer of 2023.”Preston-born McCarron made his first-team breakthrough at Carlisle during the 2018/19 season, making 20 first-team appearances.He joined Leeds as a winger, but made his first senior appearance for Bielsa’s side at left-back in a pre-season friendly defeat to Ajax in August and was also an unused substitute in last week’s 1-1 draw at Newcastle.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta provides Thomas Partey fitness update ahead of north London derby

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says Thomas Partey is ‘so willing to play’ during a fitness update on the midfielder ahead of the north London derby on Sunday.The 28-year-old, who has been shaking off an ankle injury, played just under an hour in the Gunners’ 3-0 Carabao Cup win over AFC Wimbledon on Wednesday and could feature in the club’s Premier League match.Arteta said: “Yes it was [the plan to play him for as long as we did] . He hasn’t played a lot of minutes. The rhythm of matches is nothing like the training session. He’s so willing to play...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

38K+
Followers
92K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy