Jennifer reflects on Venice trip in latest post

My novels have been characterized as being “Afrofuturistic,” but to be honest I never thought of the subgenre while writing them. When I write I generally don’t think of any subgenre before I sit down to create the work. My thinking when writing is usually concentrated more on story and narrative construction, not on the genre. Mostly all that is happening is that I have a story to tell, I set up the premise, and then I let the story evolve organically, allowing the story to “run.” So, my initial reaction to having my books characterized as being a part of Afrofuturism was to dismiss it as the all-too-easy jump made because I am black, so “therefore, I must be…” But if enough people say something about your work, it should at least cause one to consider the observation. So I considered it, and now have to admit there is indeed something to the characterization. Unbeknownst to me some aspects of the genre have been appearing in my work.

