Jennifer reflects on Venice trip in latest post

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington [US], September 18 (ANI): Seems like Oscar winner Ben Affleck has received rave reviews from his lady love Jennifer Lopez as she praised the film while reflecting on her recent Venice trip, in a social media post. Jennifer took to her Instagram handle and shared a video compiled of...

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in love with Venice: New pictures

The love comeback of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck was one of the celebrity sensations in 2021. Now the two of them spend a few romantic days in Venice and let us share in their love happiness. The canals, the gondolas, St. Mark’s Basilica: Venice is more than a romantic...
Jennifer Lopez Wore a Striped Corset Dress in Venice

J.Lo stepped out to support Ben Affleck at the Venice Film Festival. Jennifer Lopez made an appearance at the Venice Film Festival on Friday to support Ben Affleck ahead of his film's premiere. On Friday afternoon, J.Lo and Ben stepped out during the photocall for his movie, The Last Duel....
Jennifer Lopez Shows Up To The VMAs In Plunging Cut-Out Crop Top & Mini-Skirt

Jennifer Lopez made a surprise appearance at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards when she appeared on stage to present Olivia Rodrigo with ‘Song of the Year’. Jennifer Lopez, 52, is back in New York after her viral red carpet moment at the Venice Film Festival, and she surprised everyone by appearing at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. The singer stepped out in a leather lace-up crop top, which exposed her toned abs, as she presented newcomer Olivia Rodrigo with “Song of the Year.” She paired her top with a sequin-embellished mini skirt and towering, nude stilettos. Of course, JLo looked ultra glam with her hair styled in loose waves and a smokey eye makeup.
Ben Affleck Defends Jennifer Lopez From An Overzealous Fan At The Venice Airport!

Ben Affleck is not letting anyone get close to Jennifer Lopez on his watch!. On Saturday, the 49-year-old quickly jumped to protect his girlfriend after an overzealous fan holding a camera got a little too close for comfort to the 52-year-old singer while they were on their way out of Venice. It is unclear what the mask-less person’s intentions were. However, he seemingly appeared wanting a selfie with the stars. But Affleck was not in the mood for that! When the male somehow got past their security detail and rushed towards the two, the Argo director immediately stepped in front of the guy as Jen stepped back from the situation.
Scott Foley, Jennifer Garner’s ex, reflects on their marriage.

Scott Foley, Jennifer Garner’s ex, reflects on their marriage. In a rare interview about his previous wife, Jennifer Garner’s ex-husband Scott Foley opened out about their marriage. In the early 2000s, the actor and director, who is renowned for his appearances in Scrubs and Scandal, was married to the actress...
Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas: are they engaged yet?

Did Oscar winner Ben Affleck and Cuban actress Ana de Armas get engaged? That’s the part of the rumors. Oscar winner Ben Affleck (48, “Argo”) and Cuban actress Ana de Armas (32, “Knives out”) have been a couple since the beginning of the year – and apparently they are deeply in love. This was last shown by a couple photo that the 32-year-old posted on Instagram on the occasion of Affleck’s birthday. The two of them shine like one another. And after less than a year of relationship, the first engagement rumor is already making the rounds, because De Armas showed up with a suspicious ring on her finger.
Jennifer Lopez Snubs Venice Film Festival Host

Jennifer Lopez received the greeting of the event's host Serena Rossi on the red carpet. After a handshake, the Italian actress started talking to the famous singer who, however, snubbed her, turning her back. Serena Rossi felt out of place and walked away. The whole thing was caught on camera...
Zendaya's Sultry Balmain Wet-Look Dress at the Venice Film Festival Was Sculpted to Perfection

Whenever Zendaya steps on the red carpet, you can always count on a showstopping look. Thanks to her expert stylist Image Architect Law Roach, and her own undeniable presence, Zendaya arrived at the Venice Film Festival premiere for Dune looking incredible in every sense of the word. This might be Zendaya's best look yet, with her sultry, wet-look dress courtesy of Balmain.
Zoe Saldana Takes a Risk in a High-Slit Red Sequined Dress and 5-Inch Heels at Venice Film Festival

Zoe Saldana was among the A-listers appearing at Venice Film Festival yesterday. The actress stepped on the red carpet along with her husband, Marco Perego, donning a dazzling red sequined Dolce & Gabbana dress and ankle-strap black heels. Saldana kept her look minimalistic sporting crystal stud earrings and an emerald ring. This sparkly ensemble was a great choice for the premiere of her movie “The Hand of God,” an Italian drama film featuring Christian Bale and Margot Robbie. Saldana’s take on this bold-hued sky-high slit dress also featured sequins and a plunging neckline. To complement the stunning outfit, Saldana wore a...
Jennifer Aniston reflects on ‘Friends’ reunion: “It was brutal”

Jennifer Aniston has admitted the Friends reunion was more emotional than expected, describing it as “brutal”. The main cast of the 1990s sitcom, including Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer, all came together for Friends: The Reunion back in May – where they reflected on the show’s impact and played various games.
Jennifer Marie Brissett Guest Post–“Time As A Technology”

My novels have been characterized as being “Afrofuturistic,” but to be honest I never thought of the subgenre while writing them. When I write I generally don’t think of any subgenre before I sit down to create the work. My thinking when writing is usually concentrated more on story and narrative construction, not on the genre. Mostly all that is happening is that I have a story to tell, I set up the premise, and then I let the story evolve organically, allowing the story to “run.” So, my initial reaction to having my books characterized as being a part of Afrofuturism was to dismiss it as the all-too-easy jump made because I am black, so “therefore, I must be…” But if enough people say something about your work, it should at least cause one to consider the observation. So I considered it, and now have to admit there is indeed something to the characterization. Unbeknownst to me some aspects of the genre have been appearing in my work.
Sadie Frost reflects on 'serious' post-natal depression

Sadie Frost suffered "very serious" post-natal depression after having her children with Jude Law. The 56-year-old fashion designer was married to the actor between 1997 and 2003 and the pair share children Rafferty, 24, Iris, 20 and Rudy, 19, but she revealed that having the kids so close together took its toll on her mental health.
George Clooney’s ‘The Tender Bar,’ Jane Campion, Asghar Farhadi Talks Added to London Film Festival – Global Bulletin

FESTIVAL The 65th BFI London Film Festival (Oct. 6 – 17) has added George Clooney’s “The Tender Bar,” starring Ben Affleck, Tye Sheridan and Lily Rabe, to the program. Clooney is expected to be in attendance. The film follows a boy growing up on Long Island who seeks out father figures among the patrons at his uncle’s bar. Also added to the programme is Indonesian filmmaker Edwin‘s film adaptation of Eka Kurniawan’s acclaimed novel about an impotent aspiring assassin – “Vengeance is Mine, All Others Pay Cash.” The festival has also revealed the first of its 2021 Screen Talk line-up, which is supported...
