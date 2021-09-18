Garath McCleary at the double as Wycombe defeat struggling Charlton

Garath McCleary (right) scored twice in Wycombe’s win (Simon Galloway/PA) (PA Wire)

Garath McCleary scored both goals as Wycombe got back to winning ways in League One with a 2-1 victory over Charlton.

Following their first win in three, the Chairboys rise to fifth in the table, but the Addicks are now second bottom, as their poor start to the season showed no signs of abating.

Wycombe came within a whisker of opening the scoring when Curtis Thompson’s effort came back off the post after he had been teed up by Daryl Horgan.

But the deadlock was broken two minutes before half-time when McCleary was given plenty of time to cut inside before finding the bottom corner from just outside the box.

The second goal for the hosts finally arrived when Horgan’s ball into the box was headed back across by Jordan Obita to give McCleary an easy header at the back post.

Charlton, who were largely listless, had some belated hope when Sam Lavelle headed in Harry Arter’s corner in stoppage time, but they could not force an equaliser.