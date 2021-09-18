CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danny Newton double fires Solihull Moors to victory over Boreham Wood

 6 days ago
Solihull Moors v Boreham Wood (Catherine Ivill/PA) (PA Archive)

Danny Newton hit his first two goals for Solihull Moors as they made it three National League wins in a row with a 3-1 win over Boreham Wood.

Moors went ahead after just eight minutes when a poor header dropped short of goalkeeper Nathan Ashmore, who was stranded out of his box, and Joe Sbarra nipped in to steal the ball and roll it into an empty net.

They doubled their advantage after 29 minutes with Newton grabbing his first goal for the club, getting the better of Jamal Fyfield and firing past Ashmore from a tight angle.

The visitors gave themselves hope when they pulled one back seven minutes later as Jacob Mendy picked up the ball on the left and struck an effort into the corner beyond the grasp of Ryan Boot.

Newton restored the two-goal advantage three minutes after the break, picking the ball up on the edge of the area and finding the bottom corner.

