CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Danny Johnson equaliser helps Mansfield end losing run with Rochdale draw

By Video
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16m3jM_0c0MNa8F00
Danny Johnson struck for Mansfield (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)

Mansfield snapped a five-game losing streak after coming back to draw 1-1 with Rochdale.

Substitute Danny Johnson scored less than three minutes after entering the pitch to cancel out Danny Cashman’s 50th-minute opener.

The visitors had enjoyed the better of the limited first-half chances with Jake Beesley twice going close in the opening 25 minutes.

At the other end, Rochdale goalkeeper Joel Coleman comfortably saved a long-range Stephen McLaughlin with chances at a premium.

Mansfield had a chance to snatch the lead on the stroke of half-time but Rhys Oates was just unable to tap home a Jordan Bowery cross at the back post.

Dale threatened again at the start of the second half when Max Taylor headed a corner over from just three yards out three minutes after the restart.

However, they did not have to wait long to take the lead as Cashman fired Rochdale ahead after Matty Dunn took full advantage of a blunder by Kellan Gordon to pick him out.

Bowery curled wide before George Maris had a powerful shot blocked as Mansfield pushed for an equaliser.

And they got the response they were looking for when replacement Johnson slotted home from close range in the 73rd minute from Ollie Clarke’s cutback.

The hosts then almost snatched it at the end but Coleman made a great reaction save from Clarke on the stroke of full-time.

Comments / 0

Related
scorebooklive.com

Jake Reichle, backup QB Danny Johnson lift No. 6 Lakeridge over South Medford

Jake Reichle ran for three touchdowns and backup quarterback Danny Johnson stepped in to engineer the Pacers’ victory over the Panthers (0-4) in Medford. Deacon Edgar threw a nine-yard pass to Colton Samis to pull the Panthers into a 7-7 tie midway through the second quarter. Another Panthers possession reached the Pacers’ 28 before South Medford turned the ball over on downs.
COLTON, OR
newschain

Substitute Danny Cashman earns Rochdale late win over Tranmere

Danny Cashman scored his first league goal for Rochdale to earn a 1-0 victory over Tranmere. Dale dominated the game for long spells, although the visitors were left to rue their luck after twice hitting the woodwork. In the opening 10 minutes Abraham Odoh teed up Jake Beesley for a...
SOCCER
newschain

George Miller double helps Walsall to comfortable win over Mansfield

George Miller scored twice on his home debut as Walsall cruised to a 3-1 victory that sent Mansfield crashing to a fifth successive defeat. Miller, a deadline day loan arrival from Barnsley, brushed off Stags defenders to score at the start of each half, while Ash Taylor also netted for the Saddlers before Danny Johnson’s late response.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Bowery
Person
Ollie Clarke
Person
Rhys Oates
Person
Jake Beesley
Person
Stephen Mclaughlin
Person
Joel Coleman
newschain

Spireites lose top spot after goalless draw at bottom club Dover

Chesterfield were knocked off top spot in the Vanarama National League after being held 0-0 at bottom side Dover. Dover were denied with 10 minutes gone as Aaron Cosgrove saw his shot parried and then had penalty claims turned down as the ball struck Chesterfield’s Jak McCourt in the area.
SOCCER
theallstate.org

Defensive battle with Evansville ends in a draw

Claire Larose scored her second goal of the season in a 1-1 draw on Thursday, Sept. 9. CARDER HENRY | APSU ATHLETICS. The Austin Peay women’s soccer team hosted the University of Evansville Thursday night, and it was a hard-fought defensive battle that finished in a 1-1 draw. Both team’s...
EVANSVILLE, IN
louisburgsportszone.com

Win, lose or draw: Wildcats experience all emotions in 3-game week

Louisburg senior Braden Yows tries to break free from a Gardner-Edgerton defender to get the ball Saturday at Wildcat Stadium. The Wildcats fell in overtime, 2-1. It was a win, lose or draw type of week for the Louisburg boys soccer team. The Wildcats played their third game in five...
SOCCER
BBC

Team news: Burnley v Rochdale

Sean Dyche believes Burnley are better placed to compete on multiple fronts this season, as they prepare to host Rochdale in the third round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday. The Clarets boss made six changes for the trip to Newcastle in the last round - a tie they won on penalties - and is expected to field a similar side against The Dale.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rochdale#Bowery
greenvilletriumph.com

Greenville Draws Tucson to Run Unbeaten Streak to Three

Greenville, SC - The Greenville Triumph Soccer Club fought back from multiple deficits to earn a 3-3 draw against FC Tucson on Sunday night, running their unbeaten streak to three matches. The win kept Greenville at third in the league standings with 31 points. The back-and-forth match saw six total...
GREENVILLE, SC
Daily Mail

Allan Saint-Maximin promises more goals after scoring a stunning equaliser to hand Newcastle a Premier League draw against Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United side

Allan Saint-Maximin is confident there is more to come from him after he lit up Newcastle's pulsating Premier League encounter with Leeds. The mercurial Frenchman scored a stunning equaliser to hand the Magpies a 1-1 Premier League draw with Marcelo Bielsa's men on Friday evening, and might even have snatched victory at the death after treating the St James' Park faithful to a virtuoso display of high-octane dribbling.
PREMIER LEAGUE
bogalusadailynews.com

Pine’s Johnson runs for 3 touchdowns in win

Pine’s Adrianuen Johnson had a great day in the Raiders’ 35-25 win over Pearl River on the road Friday. Johnson ran for 137 yards on 26 carries with three touchdowns. Luke Spears threw for 141 yards and a touchdown. Anterrius Walker put up 104 yards rushing and receiving combined. Ke’Montre...
PEARL RIVER, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Ben Foster praised after Watford goalkeeper makes winning return to team

Xisco Munoz has talked up the quality of Ben Foster with Watford’s veteran goalkeeper set for an extended spell in the team.The 38-year-old was recalled for last weekend’s crunch clash with fellow newly-promoted side Norwich and produced several saves in the 3-1 win.Daniel Bachmann had been first choice during the opening weeks of the season but was dropped after the defeat by Wolves and has picked up a knee injury, which opens the door for Foster to establish himself in the starting XI.Ahead of Newcastle’s visit on Saturday, Xisco said: “Ben is a top keeper. We always spoke about this...
PREMIER LEAGUE
WBOY

Hawks, Polar Bears end in 1-1 draw

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – It’s always a good game when the University and Fairmont Senior boys soccer programs meet on the pitch and Thursday night was no different. University drew a penalty in the box early on in the first half. That put Kellen Adams up for the penalty kick. He sails it past the keeper to give the Hawks a 1-0 lead.
FAIRMONT, WV
The Independent

Leeds vs West Ham predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Leeds United will be seeking a first Premier League win of the season as they host West Ham at Elland Road.Marcelo Bielsa’s side are just one point clear of the relegation zone after five fixtures of the new campaign.They advanced to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup with a dramatic win on penalties at Fulham in midweek.West Ham must consider how to reshuffle their attack with Michail Antonio available again after suspension, after they too won on Wednesday night, beating Manchester United at Old Trafford for the first time in well over a decade.Here’s all you need to know...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

38K+
Followers
92K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy