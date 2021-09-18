CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shepherd sweet on Injazati after clear-cut Newbury verdict

Injazati was impressive (Steve Paston/PA) (PA Wire)

Callum Shepherd predicted a bright future for Injazati having partnered Charlie Fellowes’ colt to a smooth success in the valuable Dubai Duty Free Handicap at Newbury

Winning for the third time in succession, this victory came off a mark of 91 and was achieved with relatively little fuss by two lengths.

Always handy, Shepherd kicked on a good two furlongs from home but never looked in any danger of being caught.

Sam Cooke got closest, while the returning King Leonidas made a nice comeback in third, but they were two lengths away.

“I had no real orders other than to let him jump and find a pitch and I was happy to let him bowl along,” said Shepherd.

“This isn’t a straight he’s encountered before, what with the width of the track and the crowd and things, and he just started to drift towards the rail but he really stuck his neck out and tried.

“I was very impressed. It was my first time riding him and I wouldn’t mind riding him again.

“I think he’s going to be a very good four-year-old. He’s got size and scope and despite signs of rawness, he still finished to good effect.”

Roger Varian’s Dubai Poet ran away with the first division of the Sir David Sieff Novice Stakes.

Fourth on debut at the track last month, he was sent off the 5-6 favourite and pulled five and a half lengths clear.

Unibet introduced him at 40-1 for next year’s Guineas and 50-1 for the Derby.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iD46X_0c0MNVfU00
Dubai Poet was an impressive winner for Roger Varian (Steve Paston/PA) (PA Wire)

Andrea Atzeni was on board and said: “We’ve always thought quite a bit of him. His first run was solid when he finished fourth here and the race is starting to work out.

“He got away with seven furlongs but he probably wants a mile. It was straightforward, he came off the bridle early enough but the further he went, the better he felt. It wouldn’t surprise me if this could be it for him this year.”

The second division went the way of Andrew Balding’s Koy Koy (8-11 favourite) who scooted in by six and a half lengths under champion jockey Oisin Murphy.

Balding said: “He’d run well last time but is improving with racing, he was still a bit raw.

“He’ll be a nice horse next year. It’s probably it for this year now, but we’ll see how he is and see what races are around.”

Jockey coach John Reid was full of praise for 7lb apprentice Mohammed Tabti who looked very polished in guiding Paul and Oliver Cole’s Ivatheengine (15-2) to victory in the Heatherwold Stud Handicap.

“He came over from France, where he had about 50 rides, just over a year ago,” said Reid.

“He doesn’t speak much English, so if he wants to get more outside rides he’ll have to pick up the language, but he’s very tidy.

“I think he’s got a big future, this will do him the world of good, winning at Newbury on a big day.”

Person
Sam Cooke
Person
Oisin Murphy
Person
Andrea Atzeni
Person
Roger Varian
