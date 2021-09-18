CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cheezburger

Ridiculously Stupid Misunderstandings Of The Female Anatomy

Cheezburger
Cheezburger
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There are many rumors out there about the female body. People are often misinformed, and that's okay. We just need to get them back on the right track. However, there are some ideas that people have about the female body that are frankly batsh*t crazy. In an AskWomen thread, the craziest things women have heard about their bodies were posted, and we're still astonished. Scroll down for some wild misconceptions about how the female anatomy works.

cheezburger.com

Comments / 0

Related
Amomama

Mom Gets Angry Letter from Her Seven-Year-Old Daughter for Interrupting Her TV Time

No one likes to be disturbed when watching their favorite TV show, which was the reason a little girl gave her mom a piece of her mind after she was asked to turn the TV off. Kids love to have fun all the time, and sometimes, they could permit a little distraction here and there, but not when their favorite TV show is on. The story of a little girl's response to her "disturbing mom" has set social media users rolling with laughter.
KIDS
New York Post

Newly surfaced docs reveal why Gabby Petito’s mother feared the worst

Gabby Petito’s mother began to fear the worst for her daughter because of an “odd” text she received on Aug. 27, newly surfaced documents revealed. The text came one day after Petito’s final Instagram post and four days before her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, arrived in the couple’s van in Florida without her, according to an application for a search warrant made public Monday.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anatomy
FOXBusiness

Missing woman Gabby Petito's Instagram account reappears after company temporarily removes profile

The Instagram account belonging to Gabby Petito, a 22-year-old woman reported missing on Sept. 11, appeared to be down temporarily on Wednesday morning before it reappeared. Her account under the username "gabspetito," which has over 46,000 followers, led to a blank page early Wednesday before it reappeared around 10 a.m. EDT and was visible to the public.
PUBLIC SAFETY
toofab.com

YouTuber Deletes Channel After Accidentally Posting Outtake Forcing Son to Cry Over Dying Dog

"Act like you're crying." YouTuber Jordan Cheyenne has deleted her channel after accidentally uploading what can only be described as the most cringeworthy video ever. The 30-year-old "beauty and lifestyle content creator," who boasted half a million subscribers and another 100k Instagram followers, disappeared from social media after she was caught coaching her 9-year-old son to cry over their dying dog.
PETS
Deseret News

Gabby Petito, boyfriend would fight and break up a lot, Brian Laundrie’s sister says

Brian Laundrie’s sister, Cassie Laundrie, said it was “typical” for Gabby Petito and her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, to fight and break up. Petito, 22, was reported missing on Sept. 11 after she and her boyfriend went on a cross-country road trip, which they documented through Instagram and YouTube. Parts of their stay included visits to Mystic Hot Springs and Bryce Canyon, Canyonlands and Arches national parks throughout July and August.
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP
The Independent

Fox News contributor under fire for calling Gabby Petito a ‘huge distraction’

Fox News contributor Raymond Arroyo has come under fire for calling the Gabby Petito case a “huge distraction” from political matters.A clip of Mr Arroyo speaking on Fox News was uploaded by TikToker Morgan S’more on Sunday and has since gone viral. In the video, Mr Arroyo seems to claim that the media was giving more attention to Petito’s case than other matters. “With all that’s happening in the world, what’s happening in our southern border and abroad and at home, I think this entire story is a huge distraction, forgive me,” Mr Arroyo said, according to the Daily Dot.“This...
POLITICS
wdnonline.com

Dr. Dixie: Pandemic of stupidity

“Dr. Dixie, when I observe the rampant stupidity which seems to be the “new normal” on every level from entertainment to government, I feel so hopeless/What difference can honest, sincere, thoughtful people make against this pandemic of stupidity? What is the vaccine for this craziness?” Webster defines stupidity as behavior which shows a lack of good sense or judgment; idiocy, absurdity and…
PUBLIC HEALTH
sportswar.com

Seriously. That was ridiculous.

I was born the day Freedom 7 launched (it was also the week of the 50th -- B777Fr8Dog 09/13/2021 2:25PM. Anyone who landed on the moon and did more than 1 moon walk did... -- EDGEMAN 09/13/2021 2:50PM. Secret race of hot green moon-women planning to take over earth --...
SCIENCE
Indy100

Family Guy releases hilariously honest vaccine PSA that everyone can understand

American animated sitcom Family Guy has created a public service announcement dispelling the fears of Covid-19 vaccine sceptics.The sketch was shown on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday as Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane joined the talk show host’s star-studded lineup of guests.The video shows Peter being nervous about getting his jab. When he asks the doctor how it works, he replied: “Think of the vaccine as a large ethnic bouncer, and Covid as the drunk, entitled white kid yelling ‘Do you know who my father is?’”“Do I have to do everything?” Stewie sighs to himself after the doctor’s reply....
TV & VIDEOS
KPBS

Myths And Misunderstandings Fuel Controversy Over Critical Race Theory

For decades, critical race theory, which examines the impact of systemic racism on institutions and laws, was rarely discussed outside of law schools and other corners of high-level academia. But over the past year the concept, also known as CRT, has landed on the front lines of the ongoing culture...
SOCIETY
coloradopolitics.com

BIDLACK | I'm fed up with reckless stupidity

My kindly and oft-forgiving editor regularly thinks that I’m just too darn nice in these columns, and I don’t rile up enough people (Ed: I have literally never once said that to you). And so, I decided to focus today’s column on one of my favorite sections of Colorado Politics, the Out West Roundup, to try to pin down the answer to a key question about our basic freedoms in the United States and the role of individual rights: just how dangerously stupid can people be? There, that should vex some folks.
CANCER
gentside.co.uk

Proudly 'unmuzzled, unmasked and unvaccinated' anti-vaxx mother dies of COVID-19

A woman in the US by the name of Kristen Lowery has passed away due to the coronavirus after preaching freedom of expression and condemning masks and vaccines. The anti-vax mother-of-four would regularly post on her personal Facebook account anti vaccination rhetoric, claiming to be giving a voice to 'the vaccine injured.' The 40-year-old woman was described as being a 'free thinker' and believed people should stop at nothing to question everything.
SCIENCE
Punknews.org

I Like Allie: “Your Superpowers Are Stupid”

Italian emo punks I Like Allie just released a new single through Punkrock Theory. "Your Superpowers Are Stupid" is the third single off of the band's new full length album, Rare Instances of Independent Thinking. The album will be out on October 8th through Paper and Plastick (U.S.), Engineer Records (U.K.), No Reason Records (Europe) and General Soreness Records (Europe). See below to check out the third single.
MUSIC
Daily Mail

Texas school board AXES black principal who was told to remove intimate Facebook snaps with white wife

A Texas school board has moved towards firing a principal over claims he pushed critical theory after he raised eyebrows over an intimate Facebook photoshoot with his wife. On Monday, the Grapevine Colleyville Independent School District school board unanimously voted 7-0 for the non-renewal of Colleyville Heritage High School principal Dr. James Whitfield's contract.
SOCIETY
Cheezburger

Cheezburger

Brooklyn, NY
25K+
Followers
17K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.

 https://www.cheezburger.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy