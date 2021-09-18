Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One Is Off To A Good Start

Kena: Bridge of Spirits is a new title from Ember Labs available for the PlayStation 5 and PC via the Epic Game Store. Kena: Bridge of Spirit follows the story of a Spirit Guide Kena who has found her way to a forest with many lingering spirits. As each spirit lingers longer corruption begins to spread across the land bringing with it all kinds of monsters and danger. It's up to Kena to use her abilities to help save the forest. This Kena: Bridge of Spirits Guide for Beginners will go over some info you'll want to know headed into Kena: Bridge of Spirits.

