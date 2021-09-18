CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One Is Off To A Good Start

By Nick Maillet
techraptor.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs an avid fan of detective mysteries, I'm always looking forward to the next entry in the Sherlock Holmes games. While the series began to stagger a bit with the last title, Sherlock Holmes: The Devils Daughter, It's obvious that developer Frogwares took inspiration from their previous game The Sinking City, and brought some of those ideas into the world of Sherlock Holmes. From the start of the beta build I played it was obvious that this reimagining of the Sherlock Holmes games is looking to change things in a big way and in the best way possible.

