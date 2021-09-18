CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MK Dons make light work of 10-man Gillingham

 6 days ago
Scott Twine, right, was on the scoresheet for MK Dons (Kieran Cleeves/PA) (PA Wire)

MK Dons cruised past 10-man Gillingham with their 4-1 win at Priestfield moving them up to third in Sky Bet League One.

Gills top scorer Vadaine Oliver had put the hosts in front on 20 minutes, heading home Alex MacDonald’s beautifully floated cross towards the back post.

However, the dismissal of Stuart O’Keefe just shy of the half-hour mark for a second bookable offence changed the game; his second booking resulting in a penalty which was initially saved by Jamie Cumming, before taker Scott Twine converted the rebound.

Peter Kioso netted the visitors’ second goal on 39 minutes, the forward creating half a yard of space before launching a right-footed effort home from a tight angle inside the box.

The numerical advantage looked evident in the early parts of the second half with Troy Parrott, Max Watters and Warren O’Hora all coming close to adding a third.

Gillingham’s defensive resilience was eventually broken, with Parrott beating Cumming from an unlikely angle to make it three, before Watters added a fourth in the dying stages.

The Independent

Ben Foster praised after Watford goalkeeper makes winning return to team

Xisco Munoz has talked up the quality of Ben Foster with Watford’s veteran goalkeeper set for an extended spell in the team.The 38-year-old was recalled for last weekend’s crunch clash with fellow newly-promoted side Norwich and produced several saves in the 3-1 win.Daniel Bachmann had been first choice during the opening weeks of the season but was dropped after the defeat by Wolves and has picked up a knee injury, which opens the door for Foster to establish himself in the starting XI.Ahead of Newcastle’s visit on Saturday, Xisco said: “Ben is a top keeper. We always spoke about this...
PREMIER LEAGUE
heraldstaronline.com

Blue Dons keeper makes 17 saves in 2-0 loss to Linsly

WEIRTON — Not a lot went right for Madonna in Thursday’s OVAC Class 1A/3A semifinal, a 2-0 loss to Linsly. One bright spot Madonna coach Bob Kolanko could point to after the match, though, was the performance of goalkeeper Julia Wingett, who made 17 saves during a valiant effort to keep the No. 2 seed Blue Dons in the game.
STEUBENVILLE, OH
The Independent

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta provides Thomas Partey fitness update ahead of north London derby

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says Thomas Partey is ‘so willing to play’ during a fitness update on the midfielder ahead of the north London derby on Sunday.The 28-year-old, who has been shaking off an ankle injury, played just under an hour in the Gunners’ 3-0 Carabao Cup win over AFC Wimbledon on Wednesday and could feature in the club’s Premier League match.Arteta said: “Yes it was [the plan to play him for as long as we did] . He hasn’t played a lot of minutes. The rhythm of matches is nothing like the training session. He’s so willing to play...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Leeds vs West Ham prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

David Moyes must consider how to get Michail Antonio back in the West Ham team as they make the trip to Elland Road to take on Leeds United.Jarrod Bowen deputised impressively against Manchester United in both league and League Cup but with Antonio now having served his suspension, Moyes will likely alter the composition of his attack.West Ham take on a side yet to secure a victory in the league this season with Marcelo Bielsa’s defensive options depleted due to injury and suspension.Leeds advanced beyond Fulham on penalties on Tuesday night to reach the Carabao Cup fourth round.Here’s all you...
PREMIER LEAGUE
