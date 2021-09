Few directors get to create even one successful movie franchise--but James Wan has so far managed three. Wan kickstarted the Saw series back in the early 2000s with Leigh Whannel, and a decade later the pair created the spooky Insidious movies. Wan's 2013 blockbuster The Conjuring gave him the biggest success of his career to that point and has since spawned an entire interconnected universe. Since then Wan has gone on to make blockbusters such as Fast 7 and Aquaman, but for many fans, horror remains the genre with which he is most closely associated.

