Princess Charlotte and Princes George and Louis Love Airplanes

Prince Harry, Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall have reflected on the “adorable” and “remarkable” romance between the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh. The royals took part in recorded interviews for the Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers documentary, which airs at 9pm on BBC One this Wednesday. Harry called them “the most adorable couple”, while Zara said old footage of the pair makes her “hair stand on end” and Eugenie named them “the most remarkable” pair the world has seen.“The two of them together were just the most adorable couple,” recalled Harry. “I don’t know if anyone’s ever described...

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO