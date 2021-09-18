CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princess Charlotte and Princes George and Louis Love Airplanes

By Marie Claire Editors
Marie Claire
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost kids go through the same general phases of intense fascination—there’s usually the train phase, the unicorn phase, the construction equipment phase, and so on. And, according to Town and Country, just because your parents are the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge doesn’t mean you’re not going to hit the same kid milestones. On a visit to Royal Air Force Base Brize Norton this week, Kate Middleton told Sgt. Mark Curtis that her Prince George, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte just can’t get enough of airplanes.

