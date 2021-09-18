CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Winona, MN

Woman Badly Injured in Motorcycle Crash Near Winona

By Andy Brownell
KDHL AM 920
KDHL AM 920
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Winona, MN (KROC-AM News) - A crash involving two motorcycles near Winona on Friday left a woman with severe injuries. The State Patrol says 68-year-old Jean Falk was a passenger on a motorcycle driven by 73-year-old Eugene Falk. The crash report indicates the couple is from Perham in northwestern Minnesota. The woman was transported to Gunderson Hospital in La Crosse with life-threatening injuries, while the driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the Winona hospital. Neither was wearing a helmet.

kdhlradio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KDHL AM 920

Another Minnesotan Killed By Semi-Truck

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A man was killed Thursday in western Minnesota after being struck by a semi-truck. The State Patrol says the truck was trying to back onto a highway near the town of Wheaton when it hit the victim. He was identified as 24-year-old Jesse Kapela of Waite Park. He died at the scene of the accident that happened around 8:30 am. The truck was driven by 37-year-old Nicholas Hunter of Glenwood.
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

Commercial Driver Arrested Near Faribault For DWI, BAC Nearly 6 Times The Limit

A Commercial driver was pulled over for not maintaining his lane and was subsequently tested for driving while impaired on I-35 near Faribault on Monday, September 20th. The driver, failed all of the field sobriety tests and was taken into custody where he later blew a .23 according to the Faribault Police Department's The Point After, which is nearly 6 times the legal limit for commercial drivers.
FARIBAULT, MN
KDHL AM 920

Red Wing Man Seriously Injured In Alcohol-Involved Crash

Cannon Falls, MN (KROC AM News) - A Red Wing man was seriously injured in a traffic crash early Tuesday that was caused by a wrong-way driver who had reportedly been drinking. The head-on wreck happened just after midnight in rural Goodhue County. According to the State Patrol, a vehicle...
RED WING, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winona, MN
City
Perham, MN
Winona, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Traffic
State
Minnesota State
Winona, MN
Accidents
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Winona, MN
Traffic
KDHL AM 920

Red Wing Man Charged With Strangling Woman at Hastings Hotel

Hastings, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Red Wing man has been charged with second-degree murder for the strangulation death of a Hastings woman earlier this year. The Dakota County Attorney's Office says 32-year-old Kyle Williams is accused of killing 36-year-old Kelly Kocurek at a hotel in Hastings. The criminal complaint says Hastings police responded to a medical call at the hotel on the afternoon of May 18th and found the unresponsive victim on the floor with several cords, that appeared to have been cut, on the floor next to her. The officers also described marks around her neck, along with blood on her bruised and swollen face. Williams had been staying with her in the hotel room and the complaint says he was screaming "hysterically" that the victim had strangled herself.
HASTINGS, MN
KDHL AM 920

Watch Out For Jogging Officers Along SE Minnesota Highways

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - Watch out for cops running along some busy southeast Minnesota highways and roads. The annual southeast Minnesota Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics is being held today (Thursday). It will start at the Olmsted County Government Center at 7:30 a.m. and participants will...
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

Numerous Gunshots Heard During Rural Hastings Stand-Off

Hastings, MN (KROC-AM News) - A 911 hang-up call led to what was likely a long and scary night for members of the Dakota County Sheriff's Office. A news release from Sheriff Tim Leslie indicates deputies were sent to a rural residence near Hastings around 10 o'clock Tuesday night. After speaking with a person at the address, the deputies indicated the man did not appear to be a threat to himself or others, but around 10:30 p.m. they heard what appeared to be a gunshot. The Sheriff says, over the next hour, the deputies continued to hear gunshots, and at times, it seemed the shots were being fired at the deputies.
HASTINGS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Weather#Traffic Accident#The State Patrol
KDHL AM 920

Saint Paul Police: “We Have A Problem With Young People Making Bad Decisions”

Yesterday the Saint Paul Police Department posted about a traffic stop that could have had another ending after police pulled a car over which had a 17-year-old with multiple guns in his possession. The teen even went so far as to pull a gun out on an officer. The post describes the battle over control of the weapon and then the arrest that followed the traffic stop. Saint Paul Police put it rather bluntly, "We have a problem with young people making bad decisions."
SAINT PAUL, MN
KDHL AM 920

Hayfield Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash

Plainview, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Hayfield man was the victim of a motorcycle crash that occurred yesterday in the vicinity of the annual Fall Flood Run. The State Patrol says 40-year-old Joshua Peterson was driving a motorcycle north on Highway 42 when he collided with a truck that was traveling west on Wabasha County Road 14 about halfway between Plainview and Kellogg. He was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene.
HAYFIELD, MN
KDHL AM 920

MnDOT to Improve Busy Highway-52 Bridge Known For Crashes, Traffic Back-Ups

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is finally considering changes to this busy bridge on Highway-52 known for its many traffic back-ups and crashes. If you travel up Highway-52 to St. Paul, you've no doubt experienced the traffic back-ups that occur on the Lafayette Bridge, which spans the Mississippi River. Even though the bridge was redesigned, rebuilt, and officially opened in 2015, since then the northbound lanes where it merges with I-94 have been known for congested traffic and crashes, even outside typical Twin Cities drive times.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
KDHL AM 920

Potential Chemical Release Prompts Evacuation in Rural Mower County

An evacuation order was issued late this afternoon for a rural area long the Minnesota-Iowa border in Mower County. The Sheriff's Office says deputies went door-to-door within a one-mile radius of a farm located at 70587 110th Street in rural Adams to evacuate residents because of a potential chemical release from a fire in a hog confinement barn. The affected area included portions of Mitchell County in Iowa.
MOWER COUNTY, MN
KDHL AM 920

Quadruple Murders Occurred in St. Paul

MENOMONIE, Wis. (AP) — Police say four people whose bodies were found in an abandoned SUV in western Wisconsin were killed in St. Paul, Minnesota, where three of the victims lived. The St. Paul Police Department said Monday it would be assuming the lead role in the investigation into the...
SAINT PAUL, MN
KDHL AM 920

Owatonna’s Police Officer of the Year Named

Here is a great way to show your support for local law enforcement. Attend the Moonlighter's Exchange Club ceremony recognizing Owatonna's Police Officer of the Year. The honoree is Detective Christian Berg. In a recent edition of the e-newsletter Just the Facts, the Owatonna Police Department (OPD) states, "Christian has...
OWATONNA, MN
KDHL AM 920

Twin Cities Man Indicted For Killing & Beheading Girlfriend

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A grand jury has indicted a man on first-degree murder charges in the gruesome death of his girlfriend in Shakopee. The Star Tribune reports the jury indicted Alexis Saborit, 42, on Friday in the death of his longtime girlfriend America Mafalda Thayer. His bail also was raised from $2.5 million to $4 million.
SHAKOPEE, MN
KDHL AM 920

KDHL AM 920

Faribault, MN
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KDHL plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy