Gwyneth Paltrow is in the thick of perimenopause

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGwyneth Paltrow is “solidly in perimenopause.”. The 48-year-old actress has revealed she’s suffering from heart palpitations, emotional turbulence and irregular periods as her body makes the natural transition to menopause, but she’s struggling to cope with the chemical imbalance – which usually takes place when women hit their 40s but can occur earlier in some cases – and feels like she’s being swung around aggressively on a cord.

Apartment Therapy

Gwyneth Paltrow’s Entryway Has a Luxe Take on the Classic Checkerboard Floor

Checkerboard floors are one of the most versatile flooring options. They are timeless, and work in a variety of design aesthetics ranging from mid-century and modern to traditional and farmhouse. While black and white checkerboard is perhaps the most iconic checkerboard look, many designers are opting into infusing a little life into the traditionally neutral pattern by using color. And this week, actress Gwyneth Paltrow shared a social media snap of her entryway, making a great case for white and green checkerboard tiles.
wccbcharlotte.com

Edge On The Clock: Gwyneth Paltrow Spotted In Chapel Hill

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Actress and goop creator Gwyneth Paltrow was spotted on Franklin Street in Chapel Hill on Monday. One UNC student tweeted, “Was no one going to tell me Gwyneth Paltrow was on Franklin Street?” And another wrote, “UNC was in full chaos today. The fire alarm went off in like three different buildings all around the same time, north campus had a huge power outage, and Gwyneth Paltrow was apparently on Franklin like ????”
crossroadstoday.com

crossroadstoday.com

Popculture

Ben Affleck's Ex Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Touching Thoughts on Jennifer Lopez Romance

Gwyneth Paltrow has built a reputation out of getting along with her exes, and she continues to wish them well publicly. The latest object of her benevolence is Ben Affleck, who she dated off and on from 1997 to 2000. Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have made quite a splash after rekindling their relationship and made their red carpet debut at the Venice Film Festival in support of Affleck's film The Last Duel. Lopez's stylist Mariel Haenn shared photos of the couple looking glamorous and in love on Instagram, and Paltrow decided to weigh in with a kind quip.
crossroadstoday.com

Mashed

How Much Gwyneth Paltrow's Second Wedding Cake Really Cost

They say the secret to a long, healthy marriage is compromise. If that's the case, then it seems like Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk don't have a thing to worry about as seen in how they reached a decision on their wedding cake. The Goop founder and actress and her "Glee" co-creator spouse exchanged wedding nuptials on September 29, 2018 in an outdoor ceremony outside of East Hampton, New York (via People). The couple, nicknamed "the Faltrows," went all out for their big day as well as the rehearsal dinner, no expense spared.
EAST HAMPTON, NY
940wfaw.com

goodhousekeeping.com

gamerevolution.com

What If? Episode 6: Is Gwyneth Paltrow the Pepper Potts voice actor?

What If? episode 6 features an alternate version of the events of the first Iron Man film, with Black Panther’s Killmonger inserting himself into the mixer. As such, Pepper Potts has a big role in it. But is Gwyneth Paltrow the character’s voice actor, or did someone else assume the role for the animated series?
crossroadstoday.com

crossroadstoday.com

