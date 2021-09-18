Most Fuel-Efficient SUVs and Trucks, According to Consumer Reports

Subcompact cars make up a market segment of some of the most reasonably priced vehicles you can find brand new. They are typically your basic, affordable options that give buyers the bare minimum of safety and comfort with some added bells and whistles like touches of new tech or the options for a few luxury upgrades. Overall, these vehicles are designed to keep things simple, and more importantly, offering consumers the option to buy a reasonably priced brand new vehicle that still has its new car warranty and all of the benefits of buying a brand new car. Even with so many pros, Consumer Reports didn’t recommend even a single subcompact car out of the ones tested for 2021.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO