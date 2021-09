The season still has three weeks remaining and the Diamondbacks, Orioles, Pirates, and Rangers have already been eliminated from postseason contention. That’s just how Baltimore, Pittsburgh, and Texas drew it up. They’re tanking to improve their draft position. But it’s Arizona, which came out of spring training believing it could contend for a playoff spot, that is leading the race to the bottom going into the weekend.

MLB ・ 13 DAYS AGO