Winona, MN

Woman Badly Injured in Motorcycle Crash Near Winona

By Andy Brownell
106.9 KROC
106.9 KROC
 6 days ago
Winona, MN (KROC-AM News) - A crash involving two motorcycles near Winona on Friday left a woman with severe injuries. The State Patrol says 68-year-old Jean Falk was a passenger on a motorcycle driven by 73-year-old Eugene Falk. The crash report indicates the couple is from Perham in northwestern Minnesota. The woman was transported to Gunderson Hospital in La Crosse with life-threatening injuries, while the driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the Winona hospital. Neither was wearing a helmet.

