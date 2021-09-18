CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2021 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Rams, Week 2

By JJ Stankevitz
Indianapolis Colts
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Weekly positional rankings from FanDuel. Ranks as of Friday.) » Rams vs. QBs: 5th (13.2 FanDuel Fantasy Points per game) Wentz was solid in his Colts debut, completing 25 of 38 passes for 251 yards with two touchdowns against the Seahawks in Week 1. He'll be challenged again in Week 2 by a Rams defense that's allowed the fewest plays of 25 of more yards (39) since the start of the 2020 season; in Week 1, Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton only attempted one pass that traveled more than 15 yards beyond the line of scrimmage — and it was intercepted.

