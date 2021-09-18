Winter Park getting upgrades

This weekend is as good as any for you to get out and enjoy Door County’s natural beauty as Saturday is National Public Lands Day. The Parks Director for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Steve Schmelzer finds it important to get to your local public lands to connect with the environment and think about how you can help improve it for future generations. Schmelzer notes that the parks are for everybody, especially Peninsula State Park. Schmelzer said in his most recent visit to the Peninsula State Park, it was really heartening to see how anyone can go up the wheelchair-accessible Eagle Tower, and that they’re always looking for similar opportunities to other parks.

DOOR COUNTY, WI ・ 9 HOURS AGO