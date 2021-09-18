Winter Park getting upgrades
Start dreaming for snow now so you can see some of the upgrades going on now at Kewaunee’s Winter Park. The Kewaunee Parks Department is beginning to make changes to its popular tubing and ski hills. The stand-by areas at the top and the bottom of the hill are being expanded to adjust to the growing numbers the park has seen in recent years. Work on expanding the ski runs will also take place this fall, though it is unknown if that work will be completed before the first snow flies. Kewaunee County Parks Director Dave Myers says the improvements being made are all about incrementally improving the experience for their guests.doorcountydailynews.com
