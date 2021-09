The House Oversight Committee has widened its inquiry into the oil and gas industry's role in what lawmakers say is a disinformation campaign about the role of fossil fuels in causing global warming, calling on top executives from Exxon Mobil, Chevron, BP and Royal Dutch Shell, as well as the lobby groups American Petroleum Institute and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, to testify before Congress next month.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO