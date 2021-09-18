CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy prices are rising as a result of years of no politics

By Braeden Haige
Taylor Daily Press
 7 days ago

Politicians of all colors and parties nearly tripped each other this week in anger over the sharp rise in energy prices. This is as intriguing as it is misplaced. Energy policy is a textbook example of a file that has left politics to rot for years, and where the interests of some pressure groups and industry leaders generally outweigh the interests of individual citizens. While this citizen nevertheless delegates politics to represent his interests, he also prefers to show the necessary insight.

