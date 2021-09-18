CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This food storage concept features an intuitive control design so we can always keep our leftovers!

By Shawn McNulty-Kowal
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleODNY.BOX is a food storage concept with an intuitive control dial and a minimal aesthetic for users to store any type of leftover, from hot baked cookies to cold Greek yogurt. What would life be like without leftovers? There’d be no post-Thanksgiving triple-decker sandwiches, no cold pizza, sadly baked ziti for breakfast would have to go too, and no more half-soggy, half-crunchy nachos. In a few words, life would be a slow death without leftovers.

