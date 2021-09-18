CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terra Price Analysis: LUNA starts to move higher after a retest of the $34 support

Cover picture for the articleTerra price analysis is bullish for today. LUNA/USD found support at $34 again. LUNA is set to move higher today. Terra price analysis is bullish for today as a consolidation above the $34 support was seen overnight. Therefore, we expect LUNA/USD to move higher over the next 24 hours and regain some more of the loss seen earlier this week.

