The Call of Duty Vanguard beta begins today with early access on PlayStation consoles, and we've got fifty-one codes to give away! Be quick, as they probably won't last long. To clarify, these codes aren't PlayStation specific and can instead be redeemed for any platform. That said, if you want to play in this weekend's test, you'll have to redeem your code on PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5. Otherwise, PC and Xbox users will join the fray on September 16th.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO