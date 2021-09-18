MLB DFS Plays: Saturday 9/18

MLB DFS Picks (NYY/NYM Showdown) Sept 12th. After a very slow start with the Mets, that led to some much talked about shenanigans, Baez has gotten red hot. Over the past three games, he’s put up a whopping 78 fantasy points for an average of 26 a game. All of those games were multiple hit games and all had at least one extra-base hit. But those aren’t the only indicators that he’s turned a corner. In fact, even looking past the past three games, he has three other multiple hit games this month already. He also has four other extra-base hits. Give him a starter that has been struggling a little his past few times out in Andrew Heaney, and I’m really liking Baez to keep it going.

MLB ・ 12 DAYS AGO