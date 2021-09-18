Why Disney's Live Action Remakes Should Be Like 'The Jungle Book,' Not 'The Lion King'

The unexpected success of the Fantastic Four led to the orthodox superheroes becoming some of the most notable properties on the planet. They were well-known before the Justice League and The Avengers arrived on the comic book scene, with many considering the Fantastic Four the first superhero family. There’s no doubt that the comic book heroes was a smashing success, which is why Constantin Film ended up buying the character rights in 1986. Following a low-budget Fantastic Four film in 1992, Constantin sub-licensed the rights over to 20th Century Fox, and a second Fantastic Four film came out in 2005, which starred Jessica Alba, pre-Captain America Chris Evans, Michael Chiklis, and Ioan Gruffudd as The Invisible Woman, The Human Torch, The Thing, and Mr. Fantastic. The first true live-adaptation on the first superhero family was met with dismal reviews; however, the film made over $300 million worldwide, thus making enough to greenlight a sequel. That sequel, Fantastic Four: Rise of The Silver Surfer, came out two years later and the reception was a bit better, though a 37% rotten tomatoes score still doesn’t classify the film in the good category. The sequel ended up making less than $300 million worldwide, and the superhero franchise was put on hold.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 3 DAYS AGO