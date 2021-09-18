CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Disney's Live Action Remakes Should Be Like 'The Jungle Book,' Not 'The Lion King'

Cover picture for the articleLive-action remakes sure have been the popular studio trend lately, haven’t they? Especially for the Walt Disney Company. Next to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Star Wars, Disney’s live-action adaptations of their own animated classics have been one of the studio’s most profitable cinematic properties at the global box office, with four of their remakes having grossed over $1 billion worldwide. From a business standpoint, they are a shrewd practice for the Mouse House: Each remake comes with a proven prior animated success as the template and a built-in audience already invested in the original title’s story and characters that can be used to bank on the nostalgia that Disney animation perpetually has across generations and demographics. They are a financially safe bet for box office profit, but as for the storytelling of the films themselves, they often flounder more than they succeed.

