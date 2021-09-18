CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mélanie Laurent on Directing ‘The Mad Women’s Ball,’ What Happened With ‘The Nightingale,’ and What She Stole From Other Directors

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of my favorite films at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival was The Mad Women’s Ball. Written, directed by, and starring Mélanie Laurent, the film is based on the novel Le bal des folles by Victoria Mas and it’s about a woman (Lou de Laâge) unfairly institutionalized in a Paris asylum during the late 19th century and what happens while there. Laurent plays the head nurse and forms a strong bond with de Laâge’s character. While I don’t want to reveal more of the story, I’ll say Laurent does an excellent job adapting the material for the screen and bringing out great performances from the entire cast. In addition, the film shines a light on the mistreatment of women and how little control they had over their lives during that time period. The film also stars Emmanuelle Bercot, Benjamin Voisin, Cédric Khan, Christophe Montenez, Lomane De Dietrich and Grégoire Bonnet.

Melanie Laurent Spotlights Female Empowerment in Toronto-Premiering 'The Mad Women's Ball'

Melanie Laurent, one of France’s most acclaimed actors-turned-filmmakers, has been having a banner 2021, headlining Alexandre Aja’s hit Netflix movie “Oxygene,” sitting on Spike Lee’s Cannes jury, and world premiering her sixth directorial effort “The Mad Women’s Ball” at Toronto. The ambitious period movie marks Amazon’s first French movie original.
The Pandemic Paused Mélanie Laurent’s Studio Debut, but It Didn’t Stop Her from Directing

Mélanie Laurent was getting close. With less than a week to go before she was set to start shooting her first studio-backed feature film — a long-gestating adaptation of Kristin Hannah’s bestselling historical novel “The Nightingale,” with real-life sisters Dakota and Elle Fanning as a pair of estranged siblings caught up in World War II — the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic shut down production in Budapest.
‘The Mad Women’s Ball’ Film Review: Mélanie Laurent Explores Asylum Life Through a Feminist Lens

Mélanie Laurent is probably still best known to American filmgoers for her literal barn-burner of a performance in “Inglorious Basterds,” but on the global stage, she’s a filmmaking force, premiering her sixth film in ten years at the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival on its way to a global debut on Amazon Prime, the streaming service’s first original French production.
‘The Mad Women’s Ball’: Toronto Review

The fifth feature from Melanie Laurent is a lavish tale of headstronh women in 19th century Paris. A lavish Gallic gothic thriller largely set in Paris’ infamous Salpetriere hospital, the latest picture from Melanie Laurent is a strikingly beautiful production which delves deep into the ugliness at the roots of psychiatric medicine. Eugenie Cléry (a captivating Lou de Laâge) is bright, outspoken and unconventional – all deeply inconvenient traits in a young woman of a wealthy Bourgeois background in late 19th century Paris. But what sets Eugenie apart is not just her propensity to sneak off to Montmatre cafes to read poetry and smoke, it’s the fact that she has the ability to communicate with the spirit world. Dismissed as an embarrassment and a liability, Eugenie is packed off by her autocratic father to the women’s asylum to rot.
‘The Mad Women’s Ball’: Mélanie Laurent’s Latest Drama Is An Uncompromising Defense Of Female Bodily Autonomy [TIFF Review]

For generations, women who pushed against their expected roles in life were written off as mad, and in extreme cases, locked away. For equally as long, these women were fodder for art that depicted their madness as evil. In this last century, we’ve seen contemporary women take back their sister’s agency. Like Antoinette Cosway, the madwoman in the attic from Charlotte Brontë‘s 1847 novel “Jane Eyre”, given agency by Jean Rhys in her 1966 feminist revisioning “Wide Sargasso Sea.” The same can be said for Victoria Mas, whose novel “Le bal des folles” and its subsequent adaptation, “The Mad Women’s Ball,” by Mélanie Laurent (with co-writer Christophe Deslandes) seeks to reclaim the agency of “mad” women were treated less as people and more as experiments at France’s infamous Salpêtrière mental hospital.
Mélanie Laurent Wanted ‘The Mad Women’s Ball’ to Celebrate Women With Disabilities (Video)

TIFF 221: ”I wanted to be close to them and respect them and be sure that they will be important in the movie,“ director says. Mélanie Laurent cast an assortment of different actresses with disabilities for her new film “The Mad Women’s Ball,” which is set inside a 19th century French psychiatric institution. Because the film is about how women in this time were frequently mistreated and misunderstood, she wanted to make sure her movie could celebrate these women.
TIFF 2021: Women’s Intellectual Freedom and The Mad Women’s Ball

Director Mélanie Laurent and co-writer Christophe Deslandes’ adaptation of Victoria Mas’ Le bal des folles (2019), is a deeply unsettling work. There are moments that provoke seething anger, your imagination leaping to correct the injustice while the body remains unexpressive. In one breath you want to have your hands around the throat of those in charge of La Pitié Salpétrière Hospital, where the young and vibrant, Eugénie Cléry (Lou de Laâge), has been committed by her father François (Cédric Khan). In the next breath, you drum up speeches in your mind, recusing Dr. Charcot (Grégoire Bonnet) and his staff of doctors and nurses for their brutish treatments.
‘The Mad Women’s Ball’ Review: Mélanie Laurent Confronts the Misogyny of Modern Medicine

When Victor Hugo was laid to rest in June of 1885, 40,000 people slept on the streets of Paris in order to catch a glimpse of his casket. Mélanie Laurent’s “The Mad Women’s Ball,” adapted from the Victoria Mas bestseller of the same name, imagines that one of those mourners was a 26-year-old woman who typically communed with the dead in private, where it was all too easy for others to disbelieve her. Between her flushed beauty and immaculate breeding, Eugénie should be the finest husband bait in all of France, but her severe wit and voracious curiosity tend to frustrate her father’s marriage plots. What good is a strong mind when it comes to carrying the next generation of powerful men?
New movies to stream this week: 'The Mad Women's Ball,' 'The Nowhere Inn' and more

With "The Mad Women's Ball," the actress and filmmaker Mélanie Laurent delivers a handsome, disturbing adaptation of Victoria Mas's 2019 novel. Lou de Laâge stars as Eugenie, the daughter of an aristocratic family who is exploring all of the intellectual and artistic pursuits 19th-century France has to offer; Eugenie is also prone to occasional psychic fits, during which she communicates with "spirits." Whether because of these episodes or her unwillingness to submit to her father's bourgeois expectations, Eugenie is committed to the notorious La Salpêtrière hospital, where she discovers a community of women similarly warehoused for the "sickness" of resisting abuse, injustice and patriarchal norms. Laurent casts herself as a nurse named Geneviève, whose initial severity gives way to something more humane and vulnerable. With a shrewd eye for casting and attractive production values, she plunges viewers into the voyeurism and cruelty that drove what passed for treatment at Salpêtrière, which was headed by the real-life neurologist Jean-Martin Charcot (Grégoire Bonnet). The title event - an actual annual ritual at the hospital - is staged as a heartbreaking spectacle. If what occurs in its aftermath feels unconvincing and perfunctory, "The Mad Women's Ball" illuminates a fascinating and disquieting chapter in medical and social history. Unrated. Available on Amazon. Contains nudity, brief crude language, smoking, disturbing situations and mature themes. In French with subtitles. 121 minutes.
Mélanie Laurent on the Undercurrent of ‘Revolution’ in Amazon’s ‘The Mad Women’s Ball’

Mélanie Laurent, one of France’s most accomplished actresses-turned-filmmakers, is in the midst of another standout year in Hollywood. After starring in Alexandre Aja’s claustrophobic sci-fi thriller Oxygen and serving on Spike Lee’s jury at the Cannes Film Festival, Laurent — who rose to fame internationally in Quentin Tarantino’s 2009 war film Inglourious Basterds — has debuted her latest directorial effort on Prime Video, making it the streaming service’s first French original film.
Q&A: Mélanie Laurent on her love of directing and actresses

Over the past decade, Mélanie Laurent has established herself as an accomplished film director. Yet four features and many accolades later, that fact may come as a surprise to many in the U.S. who still know her best for her acting — especially for playing Shosanna in “Inglorious Basterds.”. But...
'Mad Women's Ball' review: Challenging, uncompromising drama

WHAT IT'S ABOUT The great French actress Mélanie Laurent directs, co-scripts and co-stars in "The Mad Women's Ball," a drama set in a Paris asylum for women circa 1885. The story centers on Eugéne Cléry (Lou de Laâge), committed there by her family because they don't believe her when she says she communicates with spirits.
The Mad Women's Ball review: An extravagant French feminist melodrama

It's a man's world in The Mad Women's Ball, as the movie's earliest scenes make abundantly clear: A land where what a girl wants (education, freedom, the fundamental right to her own body) falls a distant second to propriety and whatever the patriarchy deems correct. Melanie Laurent's earnest, extravagant French-language drama (streaming now on Amazon Prime Video) finds endless lurid — and often genuinely maddening — ways to show that, without ever quite managing to make any of it feel real.
TIFF21 Report 3: The Mad Women’s Ball, Out of Sync & I’m Your Man

More TIFF21! All three of the films in my next report share in an idea of magic; magic in sound, in mind, and in heart. The Mad Women’s Ball (Mélanie Laurent) Let’s be honest. When you see that it’s a period film with female leads, you know it’s probably not going to be an easy watch even without reading the details. With The Mad Women’s Ball it’s just as you might expect, which doesn’t make it any easier to digest.
The Mad Women’s Ball Ending, Explained

Womanliness is a masquerade, indeed. In ‘The Mad Women’s Ball’ (originally titled: ‘Le Bal Des Folles’), patriarchal oppression in late 19th century France takes a palpable institutional form, at times bizarre and at times plain outrageous. Melanie Laurent paints her women-centric period drama movie with a challenging, intense, and impressionable palette that chews the audience in and spits them out at the end. While the film sheds light on a dark chapter in the history of medical science, it ushers a revolution against centuries of oppression on feminine subjectivity.
