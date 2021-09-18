Mélanie Laurent on Directing ‘The Mad Women’s Ball,’ What Happened With ‘The Nightingale,’ and What She Stole From Other Directors
One of my favorite films at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival was The Mad Women’s Ball. Written, directed by, and starring Mélanie Laurent, the film is based on the novel Le bal des folles by Victoria Mas and it’s about a woman (Lou de Laâge) unfairly institutionalized in a Paris asylum during the late 19th century and what happens while there. Laurent plays the head nurse and forms a strong bond with de Laâge’s character. While I don’t want to reveal more of the story, I’ll say Laurent does an excellent job adapting the material for the screen and bringing out great performances from the entire cast. In addition, the film shines a light on the mistreatment of women and how little control they had over their lives during that time period. The film also stars Emmanuelle Bercot, Benjamin Voisin, Cédric Khan, Christophe Montenez, Lomane De Dietrich and Grégoire Bonnet.collider.com
