Coming off of this first international break, Everton will look to keep their good form going when a tough Burnley team comes to Goodison Park. With no fans in the stands, the Blues struggled to assert themselves at home last season, but Rafa Benitez and his charges will look to secure the team's second home win in as many opportunities so far. They are facing a team that will be looking to jump-start their own season after picking up just a point through three games so far and sitting in 16th place.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 11 DAYS AGO