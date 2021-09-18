CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

N64 games "will" come to Nintendo Switch according to insider and we finally got Bluetooth headphone connectivity

By Rebecca Spear
imore.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWell, another week has come and gone meaning that it's time for the Nintendo recap. Welcome, everyone. There's been a few exciting developments this week, including insiders claiming that an N64 emulator on Switch is coming and an update released that finally lets us connect wireless headphones directly to our Switch consoles. Plus, the GameCube hit an important milestone this week, while Bayonetta fans learned they might have something to fear. And although the Switch dropped in price in the UK, we aren't getting the same treatment in the US, unfortunately. Let's dive in.

www.imore.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for over nine months now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost immediately,...
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

Black Friday video game deals: PS5, Xbox Series X, more

Planning for the holidays is a must in this day and age. You’re likely going to need to allocate some money from your budget on what you purchase for others around that time. Hot items that are going to cost more during the year are usually purchased on Black Friday or Cyber Monday. That’s because some of the best deals you’ll find are during that time. We’re here to keep track of some of the best Black Friday deals out there. Make sure to visit our posts on TVs, smart home deals, and laptops. But we’re here to discuss video games...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Nintendo#Gamecube#Bayonetta#Super Smash Bros#Animal Crossing
Digital Trends

The Nintendo Switch (finally) has Bluetooth support

Using a Nintendo Switch on a train or plane is finally a wire-free experience four years after the console actually launched. Late last night, Nintendo released an update for its mobile console that added Bluetooth audio support, one of its most-requested features. Prior to this update, if Switch users wanted...
VIDEO GAMES
wccftech.com

N64 Games Coming to Nintendo Switch Online, Insider Says; Expected to be a Part of a Higher Priced Premium Tier

Nintendo 64 games are said to be coming to Nintendo Switch Online. At least, that’s what reputable insider Nate Drake has claimed in the latest episode of “Nate of Hate”. In the video, the insider says that after his previous video about Game Boy and Game Boy Color titles reportedly coming to Switch Online, various outlets corroborated this rumor, including Eurogamer. Not only did Eurogamer back up the information from Nate, but the outlet also suggested that more Nintendo platforms will be added to Nintendo’s subscription service. As now revealed by Nate, this is indeed the case, and N64 titles will be added to the service in the near future.
VIDEO GAMES
imore.com

How to watch the Nintendo Direct on September 23

As is tradition, Nintendo decided to shake things up by randomly announcing the next Nintendo Direct the day before it happens. This Nintendo Direct, scheduled for 3:00 p.m. PT/6:00 p.m. ET on Sep. 23, is set to run for around 40 minutes and is mainly focused on games launching for the Nintendo Switch over holiday 2021 and the rest of the upcoming winter season.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
NewsBreak
Nintendo
imore.com

A new space-themed battle pass starts today in Pokémon UNITE

Pokémon UNITE is a 5v5 MOBA game on Nintendo Switch and recently released on iOS. After some server maintenance, a new battle pass was announced for the game. The battle pass is space-themed and features new outfits for both trainers and Pokémon. Pokémon UNITE has captured the hearts of many...
VIDEO GAMES
imore.com

Skyward Sword HD: How to defeat Eye Sentry enemies

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD has a ton of exciting boss battles, but to get there, you've got to defeat mini-bosses and puzzles along the way. Among some of the first you'll encounter are the Eye Sentry enemies in Skyview Temple. As you journey into the dungeon in hopes of saving Zelda and returning to Skyloft, you'll need to defeat all three in the temple located in the Deep Woods.
VIDEO GAMES
imore.com

How to transfer Pokémon to Nintendo Switch: Everything from Gen I to Gen VIII

Playing Pokémon games is a great experience that many of us have experienced in our childhood. Meeting and working alongside you Pokémon, growing stronger together and overcoming adversity at the end of a long journey are things we end up growing very nostalgic for. Some grow attached to their Pokémon and want to take them on more adventures, similar to the characters in the anime series. If you're that kind of person, this guide is for you. It's possible to keep your Pokémon with you, no matter what generation they were caught in, but some transfers are more tricky than others.
VIDEO GAMES
imore.com

Tomorrow's September Nintendo Direct to show information on new Switch games

Nintendo Directs feature new information on upcoming games and hardware. Nintendo announced a new Nintendo Direct presentation with roughly 40 minutes of content. The presentation is premiering on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at 3 p.m. PT, or 6 p.m. ET. Nintendo Directs are presentations held by the company to showcase...
VIDEO GAMES
imore.com

Best games that should be on the rumored Nintendo 64 emulator

Several rumors from gaming insiders indicate that an N64 emulator is likely coming to Nintendo Switch. Who knows, maybe it will be announced during tomorrow's Nintendo Direct. Many N64 classics heavily influenced the budding 3D gaming space and shaped the state of modern game design as we know it. Plus, they were an absolute treat to play in our youth. So, we on the iMore gaming team would love nothing more than for this to be true.
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

Shopkeeping sim Potion Craft is the top-selling game on Steam

Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator proved to be a hit during a previous Steam Game Festival with its free demo, and now that the game has launched into Early Access, it’s keeping the momentum going. Potion Craft has garnered some impressive early player numbers, and it’s currently outselling some massive games on Steam.
FIFA
SlashGear

Death Stranding: Director’s Cut impresses on PS5, but it still isn’t for everyone

Death Stranding was one of the strangest games of 2019. It was also one of those games that could not please everyone, not that it ever really wanted to anyway. It certainly elicited a range of reactions from players; “divisive” almost feels like the right descriptor, but it doesn’t really fit because I can’t remember any toxicity in the discourse … Continue reading
VIDEO GAMES
imore.com

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity DLC Wave 2 coming Oct 29

A Nintendo Direct took place today at 3:00 p.m. PT/6:00 p.m. ET. Gameplay for the Wave 2 of the Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Expansion Pass was shown. Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is a hack and slash adventure that takes place 100 years before the events of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Playing this game allows players to see interactions between our favorite characters from the Switch game including the Champions: Mipha, Daruk, Urbosa, and Revali, and even little baby Prince Sidon.
VIDEO GAMES
culturedvultures.com

N64, Mega Drive Emulators Coming To Nintendo Switch Online

Nintendo have announced that N64 games and, shockingly, SEGA Genesis/Mega Drive games will be available as part of a Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack, which is scheduled to launch in October. More details about pricing will be announced later in the year. The Expansion Pack will allow players to enjoy...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy