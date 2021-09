Netflix just released a brand new trailer for Season 3 of You on social media. Fans have been waiting for these new episodes for a while. Earlier this year, Netflix indicated it would be a big fall and the hits are just steady rolling out. Penn Badgley is back as Joe Goldberg and Victoria Pedretti's Love Quinn also returns. The shocking resolution to Season 2 saw Joe understand that he was going to be a father. Love also proved that she wasn't afraid to get her hands dirty for the man she loved. The two are going to try and work this thing out as they moved to a suburb in California to have their baby. Joe's big monologue at the end of Season 2 seemed to indicate he had found a bit of peace in the relationship developments. He even said the life he lived to this point was worth living if it lead him to Love. But, things can never be placid in this show, his new neighbor is a mysterious woman with a writer's streak and many fans are buzzing about her possible identity.

TV SERIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO