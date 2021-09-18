CST Community Business Spotlight: Paddy O’ Furniture

AVON, CT (WFSB) – Dom’s Coffee in Avon is a dream come true for a family from Lithuania… The American dream. "In America, everything is like run, run, run, and you go drive through, and you drink in your car, and you eat in your car, you do everything on the way, and we kind of miss that when you go somewhere in a real place, you sit down at nice table, you drink from porcelain cups, you have conversations, you have a date with your friends, with your husband, and our dream really came true because we see so many different relationships here, and so many new relationships that are born, and we're going to the wedding parties already of our customers and it's just it's great because we wanted to bring community together and just to show people that this half hour that you would spend with someone could really be a change,” said Asta Plankiene, of Dom’s Coffee.

AVON, CT ・ 17 HOURS AGO