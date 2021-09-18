CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
OVERFLOWING STREAMS (PART 3): GOAT TORMENT, HATE, NECROMANTIA, REEK, REVERENCE TO PAROXYSM

nocleansinging.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGOAT TORMENT (Belgium) If you’re not already educated about the kind of music Goat Torment make, one long look at the album art will tell you much of what you need to know. There’s one important piece of imagery missing from the artwork though — massed howitzers and machine-guns firing at will. The song you’re about to hear sounds like a mechanized war zone, one that’s also plagued by frenzied demons, who reach heights of mania in a really stupendous guitar solo.

www.nocleansinging.com

nocleansinging.com

SHADES OF BLACK: OFERMOD, PROFECI, SORGUINAZIA, HELLIGE, TRUUS, FLESIA, LAMP OF MURMUUR

I got a spike of excitement from a couple of of Bandcamp alerts, only to feel letdown after clicking them. One was for a new Cantique Lepreux release, but none of the songs are streaming there yet. The other was for a new Wormlust release, but there’s no page for it yet, or maybe there was and it got pulled. But it’s just as well, because I already had more to write about for this week’s column than time to write about them.
nocleansinging.com

SEND MORE PARAMEDICS – THE FINAL FEAST

(Please stand by for an emergency message from Andy Synn) Attention! Atención! Achtung! This is not a drill. The dead have risen and are voting Republican feeding on the flesh of the living. The only way to stop them is to sever the head or destroy the brain. I repeat:...
nocleansinging.com

AN NCS INTERVIEW: PUT’ / ПУTЬ

(Today we present Comrade Aleks‘ interview of Dmitry Yakovlev, founder of the distinctive Russian black metal band Путь (Put’).) Путь / Put’ translates as “Path” from the Russian, and despite having all their releases’ titles as well as texts written in Cyrillic, this band has found followers abroad and keep on getting positive feedback from fans of black metal. Formed in Pskov about eight years ago, Put’ went through a whole transformation from a one-man project to a full-size band who refuse to sit calmly and instead do their best in composing and recording new music as well as touring.
nocleansinging.com

AN NCS PREMIERE: IMPERIALIST — “THE MAW”

Three years ago we got the chance to premiere a track from Imperialist‘s electrifying debut album Cipher, a sci-fi-themed work that the releasing label (Transcending Obscurity) introduced with references to the traditions of Necrophobic, Dissection, and Sacramentum, with nods to the thrashier dynamics of Aura Noir and Vektor as well. That album caught lots of eyes thanks to the cover art by Adam Burke, and the music opened lots of eyes too.
Chills
nocleansinging.com

SEEN AND HEARD: 1914, EREB ALTOR, COLONY DROP, FILTH IS ETERNAL, WINGLESS

Man, my head is spinning once again over how many new songs and videos I want to recommend from the week that’s now ending. There are only six of them in this roundup, and there’s not much rhyme nor reason about why I picked these — other than the fact that I like ’em — because they provide a pretty wild series of musical twists and turns rather than some kind of cohesive flow from one to the next. But I am smiling at the whiplash it’s going to give you. I guess I should add that in different ways they’re all pretty fuckin’ intense.
SEATTLE, WA
nocleansinging.com

AN NCS PREMIERE: MENTAL TORMENT — “CONCLUSION”

In late August of this year we published an interview by our Russian colleague Comrade Aleks with members of the Ukrainian doom/death metal band Mental Torment. The focus of the interview was the band’s forthcoming second album, ego:genesis, which will be released on September 29th by Metallurg Music. As described in the interview, the album unfolds as a story, with each song as a chapter. And as the press materials further explain, it represents “the attempt to explore that depth of despair and horror that inexorably approaches us every day closer and closer – no one can escape death. But at the same time, it is also a search for answers that can help to accept the inevitability of the outcome of earthly existence”.
ROCK MUSIC
nocleansinging.com

AN NCS ALBUM PREMIERE: HELLSWORD — “COLD IS THE GRAVE”

Slovenia’s Hellsword came together a dozen years ago, dedicated to the sounds of first-wave black metal, drawing inspiration from the likes of Venom, Bathory, and Hellhammer. With two well-received EPs to their name — 2011’s Blasphemy Unchained and 2014’s Sounding the Seventh Bell — Hellsword are now on the verge of launching their first full-length strike: On September 24th their debut album Cold Is The Grave will be discharged by Emanzipation Productions, and today we’ve got the premiere of all nine tracks.
ROCK MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Damon Albarn Shares Live Rendition of Iceland-Inspired ‘Royal Morning Blue’

Damon Albarn has shared a live version of his new song “Royal Morning Blue,” a track from the Blur/Gorillaz frontman’s upcoming solo album The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows. The track, like Albarn’s new album, was inspired by the singer’s view of Iceland from the piano where he wrote the LP. “That’s why the song opens with ‘Rain turning into snow,’ because it’s that moment, that feeling. In all the darkness that we have experienced, that was such a beautiful, positive thing,” Albarn said of the song in a statement. Originally planned as an orchestral work about Iceland’s landscapes, The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows transformed into an 11-song album during Albarn’s pandemic time in Iceland, where he recorded the album. Albarn previously performed the track — as well as previous singles “Polaris” and “Particles” — live during his set on the Glastonbury livestream this summer. The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows, his first solo LP since 2014’s Everyday Robots, arrives November 12th via Transgressive Records. The limited-edition CD version will be accompanied by a 20-minute piece, “Huldufólk,” featuring themes from the record.
nocleansinging.com

SHADECROWN: “SOLITARIAN”

If you’re reading this, I’m not going to tell you anything new by saying Finland is home to some of the world’s darkest, heaviest, and most depressing music. From the booze-drenched misery of Sentenced to the heartbreaking brutality of Insomnium, Finland’s storied history of sonic angst has transcended time and continues to reinvent itself – even with its best-known export in Children of Bodom being no more.
nocleansinging.com

AN NCS DEMO PREMIERE: ANGUINE — “MMXXI”

What we’re about to do is detonate a chaos bomb in the middle of your head. It comes seemingly out of nowhere, as if teleported in from off-planet or from some parallel dimension ruled by violent madness. The effect is like a shock-and-awe experience, and not merely because the sounds are so discordant and decimating but also because of how freakishly ingenious and technically impressive the songs are.
urbanvault.co.uk

Noveliss – Sincerity And Reverence (Prod. by Dixon Hill/Music Video) Taken Off: Book Of Changes (Album/19th Nov)

Detroit, Michigan based emcee Noveliss drops the visual to the track SINCERITY AND REVERENCE, taken off his forthcoming album BOOK OF CHANGES. Noveliss of Detroit group Clear Soul Forces releases visuals for ‘Sincerity And Reverence’ off his upcoming album ‘Book of Changes’, which is scheduled to be released on the 19th of November.
Laurinburg Exchange

Ghostly Music at Grassy Island (part two)

As we continue this week with some folklore of the Pee Dee River area, we find that in earlier times a lot of folks used the ford to cross the river just above Grassy Island. As the white settlers were moving in, the local American native tribes had died out or moved westward. But you know it’s strange how that many local legends still seem to hang on in certain sections.
94.5 KATS

Timmy’s Wacky Comic Finds! (Part 4)

Just when you thought I forgot all about my series of "Wacky Comic Finds" I bring you PART 4!!! My apologies in the bit of a delay since part 3. Life has been busy, between Comic Crawls, Free Comic Book Day, all the smoke & mask mandates... my life has been pretty busy! But I've finally able to bring you, the long awaited, part 4 of my trashy treasures!
nocleansinging.com

LLNN: “UNMAKER”

Seems like not so long ago “Neur-Isis” was the hottest sub-genre in Metal. It saw vicious Sludge Metal re-purposed into a widespread and cinematic apocalyptic feel, and there were also heaping servings of Post-Rock to set the mood. While Neurosis and Isis put out some of the most fascinating and important Metal albums in recent memory, their legions of imitators did not fair so well.
Rolling Stone

Don Omar Throws Down on Explosive Reggaeton Anthem ‘Flow HP’ with Residente

The Puerto Rican rapper Don Omar is one of the most enduring figures in reggaeton, playing an integral role in shaping the genre over the decades. Now, he’s gearing up for the latest incarnation of his career as he works on new music, and he’s kicking things off with the blistering anthem “Flow HP.” With its stewing, high-voltage perreo beat, “Flow HP” takes things back to reggaeton’s old-school days and features searing verses from Residente. In a press release, Don Omar explains that he wants his upcoming music to expose who he is as a performer and as a Puerto Rican....
districtchronicles.com

Did Brian Laundrie Live Stream From a Boat on Instagram?

Tweets say Brian Laundrie, Gabby Petito’s fiance and a “person of interest” in the influencer’s homicide, live streamed on Instagram on Monday for a few seconds. Footage of the alleged live stream circulating on Twitter and TikTok shows open water, a camouflage Croc shoe, and a floating plastic jug. But...
dotesports.com

Best horror games for Halloween | 2021

The month of chills is upon us, and with it, a collection of new horror games to indulge even the most courageous of players. With the new consoles out in the general public’s hands, developers have been aiming to push the limit of their game’s functionality to new heights. Graphics are cleaner, loading times are quicker, and the spooks and scares will be all the more chilling.
nocleansinging.com

AN NCS PREMIERE: BLOODMOUTH — “COPCROCALYPSE”

The chain-wielding, blunt-instrument-bearing, masked marauders in Bloodmouth are bent on inflicting audio carnage. This Aussie band includes members of Canberra’s Ploughshare, Mental Cavity, and IEXIST, and through Bloodmouth they discharged their fury through a pulverizing amalgam of ’90s grindcore and death metal that pays homage to the likes of Dying Fetus, Pig Destroyer, Nasum, and Arkangel.
mercyhurst.edu

Hurst Hot Takes: The Hate U Give (2018)

Released in theaters in 2018, “The Hate U Give” is an American drama film co-produced and directed by George Tilman Jr. from a screenplay by Audrey Wells. Based on the 2017 YA novel by Angie Thomas, the main character, Starr Carter, deals with the tragedy of having her childhood best friend, Khalil, wrongly shot by a police officer right in front of her after he mistakes a hairbrush for a gun.
