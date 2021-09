Bachelor Nation loves a good comeback. Contestants from the franchise constantly cycle in and out of different seasons of the shows; after all, Bachelor in Paradise is an entire series devoted to former Bachelor franchise contestants returning for another chance at love. Bachelor Nation’s Alayah Benavidez already tried to make a comeback by leaving, returning, and leaving again during Season 24 of The Bachelor. Now, she’s trying again with her arrival on Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise, but Bachelor Nation has not forgotten all the drama she stirred up last time.

