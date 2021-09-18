CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chiefs vs Ravens live stream: How to watch Sunday Night Football online

By Marc Farzetta
 6 days ago
The Chiefs vs Ravens live stream catches Kansas City after they squeaked out a win against Cleveland. Meanwhile, Baltimore is still looking for their first win of the season after falling to the Raiders in overtime Monday night. Lamar Jackson and the Ravens are hoping this primetime NFL live stream ends differently for them.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo says Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. is 'the ultimate game wrecker'

The Kansas City Chiefs’ quest for a third consecutive Super Bowl appearance officially gets underway this Sunday. They’ll face a tough test in their Week 1 matchup against the Cleveland Browns. The rematch of last season’s divisional-round playoff classic will feature plenty of new faces on both teams. One key player who was missing in the Browns’ loss to Kansas City was star receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who is slated to make his return on Sunday.
MassLive.com

Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli Manning | Packers vs. Lions: Live stream, TV, how to watch

Peyton Manning and Eli Manning return to Monday Night Football for a second week, bringing their quirky commentary and celebrity guests to ESPN2 for the game between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers. Peyton and Eli debuted their alternate broadcast, “Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli Manning,” last week as a new experiment that featured the former NFL quarterbacks combining banter and analysis in an unconventional second broadcast. The Mannings also welcomed a series of high-profile guests, including NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley, NFL Hall of Famer Ray Lewis and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. We’ll have to wait and see which big names will be coming in to join the show in Week 2. While the main broadcast is set to air on ESPN, the Manning-led broadcast will appear on ESPN2. The broadcast will also be available via ESPN+ and fuboTV, which has a free seven-day trial.
Chicago Tribune

Justin Fields will make his 1st NFL start Sunday when the Chicago Bears play the Browns in Cleveland

Naming rookie Justin Fields the starting quarterback for Week 3 wasn’t in the Chicago Bears’ plans, but Andy Dalton’s left knee injury forced the team’s hand. Matt Nagy took the unusual step of meeting with the media Wednesday at Halas Hall — the coach usually doesn’t speak on Wednesdays — to announce the decision three days after a 20-17 victory against the Cincinnati Bengals at Soldier ...
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Bears Q&A: Will Matt Nagy tailor the offense for rookie QB Justin Fields? Why haven’t the tight ends been more involved? And is there a solution at nickel cornerback?

With the Chicago Bears coming off their first victory of the season and Justin Fields expected to make his first NFL start Sunday in Cleveland, there’s plenty to talk about in Brad Biggs’ weekly Bears mailbag. How likely is Matt Nagy to modify the offense to fit his new quarterback? Lessons learned from Mitch Trubisky or same old Matt? — @bearingdowngirl With everything pointing to Justin ...
