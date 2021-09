This Sunday will be Andy Dalton’s second game against the team that drafted him. This time it is in Soldier Field where the Cincinnati Bengals are 4-2 against the Bears. The Bengals are winning the series against the Bears overall at 6-5 so it’s in the cards for the good guys to win. They are improved from last year when Dalton made his return with Dallas to Paul Brown Stadium to eviscerate the Bengals 30-7. Now, let’s take a look at three big moments vs. the Bears.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO