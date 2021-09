The bizarre new “devious lick” trend has been banned by TikTok after thousands of videos were uploaded to the app showing teenagers vandalising their high schools and boasting about stealing items.The trend saw high-schoolers ripping up sinks and destroying toilets, and stealing objects such as soap dispensers, furniture and even trophies.TikTok has now removed the #deviouslick hashtag from the app, as well as spelling variations such as #deviouslicks.A video with over nine million views and two million likes uploaded by TikTok user dannytoumah2 shows destroyed toilet cubicles, torn-down ceilings, and vandalised soap dispensers. @dannytoumah2 Can’t use this bathroom...

