MARIETTA, Ga. (WSAV) — A 16-year-old teenager from the Peach State is making an everlasting mark on NBC’s popular show “American Ninja Warrior.”. Not only is Vance Walker the youngest to clear the Mega Wall, but he’s also had to overcome balance and posture issues. Walker was diagnosed with Cerebral palsy at 18-months-old. He had to wear braces on his legs as a child and now has to stretch them for hours, according to American Ninja Warrior.

MARIETTA, GA ・ 11 DAYS AGO