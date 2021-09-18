Behind Enemy Lines: 5 questions with Ravens Wire for Week 2

The Kansas City Chiefs hit the road for the first time during the 2021 NFL season, scheduled for a showdown with the Baltimore Ravens on “Sunday Night Football.”

The Chiefs lead the all-time series against the Ravens 7-4. That includes three consecutive wins for Kansas City since 2018, with MVP quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson as starters for the respective teams.

To learn more about Kansas City’s opponent, we spoke with managing editor Kevin Oestreicher over at Ravens Wire and asked him a few questions.

Chiefs Wire: The Ravens allowed a ton of pressure against the Raiders in Week 1. Do you anticipate them doing a better job protecting Lamar Jackson in Week 2?

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Ravens Wire: The Ravens are going to have protect Lamar Jackson much better against the Chiefs if they want to have a chance to win the game. However, with All-Pro tackle Ronnie Stanley’s status now uncertain, Baltimore might have to do even more offensive line shuffling. Against a defense that has Chris Jones, Frank Clark and others, the Baltimore offensive line will have to be at the top of their game, and I think they’ll look at least a bit more comfortable in Week 2.

Chiefs Wire: How do you expect the snaps in the backfield to shake out with the current injuries at the running back position?

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Ravens Wire: In Week 1 against Las Vegas, Lamar Jackson led the way with 12 carries followed by Latavius Murray (10) and Ty’Son Williams (9). I’d anticipate Murray and Williams getting a few more carries each, with Jackson hovering anywhere around the 10-15 carry mark. Running backs Devonta Freeman and Le’Veon Bell (if Bell is called up from the practice squad) could also make impacts.

Chiefs Wire: The Ravens have a couple of former Chiefs players on the roster in Sammy Watkins and Justin Houston. How have they performed so far and do you expect both of them to make a big impact on Sunday?

Chris Unger/Getty Images

Ravens Wire: Both Watkins and Houston made big plays against the Raiders in Week 1. Watkins brings a veteran presence to a very young (and potentially very depleted) wide receiver room, while Houston plays the same role for the Ravens’ outside linebackers. Their promising debuts were both good signs of things to come, and hopefully, they’ll be able to continue their momentum in Week 2 against Kansas City

Chiefs Wire: Who is a player that needs to have a big performance in order for the Ravens to come away with a win against the Chiefs on Sunday?

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Ravens Wire: Baltimore inside linebacker Patrick Queen is someone I’ve highlighted as a key player for this game against the Chiefs. He had arguably his worst game as a professional during Week 3 of 2020 against Kansas City, but he looks to be a much faster and more confident player in 2021. If he can have a big game, it could make the outcome a lot more interesting.

Chiefs Wire: What’s your prediction for the game? Do you think there is any way the Ravens can possibly pull out a win as banged up as they are?

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Ravens Wire: Honestly, this was a game I had the Ravens winning before they began to become decimated by injuries. With Baltimore trying to figure out how to adjust to life without so many key contributors and bringing in so many new faces, I think this is one of the worst possible times to run into the Chiefs. I think the Ravens can still win if they can execute on their keys to the game, but I think Baltimore loses 33-27 in a game that could be a bit closer than some people think.