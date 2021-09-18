CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Texans at Browns: Houston Chronicle's staff predictions

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Houston Chronicle's NFL writers and columnists make their predictions for the Texans' Week 2 game against the Browns on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland. Browns 30, Texans 20 — The Browns are 12½-point favorites and a Super Bowl contender because they’re loaded with talent on both sides of the ball. This could get ugly.

Texans at Browns: John McClain's scouting report

CLEVELAND — John McClain breaks down the matchups in Sunday's Week 2 meeting between the Texans and Browns. The Browns’ offense is smartly built for the treacherous conditions they can face on a weekly basis when they play at home. Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt are as good as any twosome in the NFL, and the Browns must have an efficient running game for bad weather. Chubb and Hunt can run inside or outside. They’re elusive and break tackles. They’re also productive receivers. They combined for three touchdowns in their loss at Kansas City. Chubb ran for 83 yards and two touchdowns. They’re fortunate to run behind one of the NFL’s best offensive lines. The linemen helped the offense rush for 153 yards against the Chiefs. The Browns are big and powerful up front. They love to run block, and they’re as good at it as any line in the league. Their terrific left tackle, Jedrick Wills Jr., may not play because of an ankle injury. If he can’t play, rookie James Hudson will replace him. After one week, the Texans are 11th against the run after allowing 76 in their victory over Jacksonville. If they can keep the Browns in the 120-yard range, they might be able to remain within striking distance. EDGE: Browns.
NFL
Dawgs By Nature

Houston Texans vs. Cleveland Browns: Week 2 TV Listings

The Week 2 game between the Cleveland Browns and the Houston Texans will air on CBS at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Ohio Coverage: Most of Ohio will get to see the game, including the Columbus and Cincinnati areas. In Northeast Ohio, the game will appear on WOIO (Channel 19).
NFL
Cleveland Browns
Super Bowl
NFL
Football
Houston Texans
Sports
Houston Texans: Five Cleveland Browns questions with Dawg Pound Daily

Dawg Pound Daily joined Toro Times to answer five questions about the Houston Texans road matchup with the Cleveland Browns. Randy Gurzi, the Site Expert over at DPD was kind enough to take time out of his day to talk about this week’s matchup between the 1-0 Houston Texans and 0-1 Cleveland Browns. Most would have expected the Browns to come in with a 1-0 record, but losing to the Kansas City Chiefs isn’t the worst thing in the world.
NFL
The Houston Hook: Texans lead all-time series vs Browns

The Houston Texans lead the Cleveland Browns in their 11 all-time meetings. Though the Houston Texans lead the all-time series against the Cleveland Browns at 7-4, the 2021 Cleveland Browns are a strong team, and the Browns franchise won their most recent game against the Texans in 2020 as they won last season’s game by a 10-7 score.
NFL
Justin Fields will make his 1st NFL start Sunday when the Chicago Bears play the Browns in Cleveland

Naming rookie Justin Fields the starting quarterback for Week 3 wasn’t in the Chicago Bears’ plans, but Andy Dalton’s left knee injury forced the team’s hand. Matt Nagy took the unusual step of meeting with the media Wednesday at Halas Hall — the coach usually doesn’t speak on Wednesdays — to announce the decision three days after a 20-17 victory against the Cincinnati Bengals at Soldier ...
NFL
Cleveland Browns: The OBR Staff Predicts The Chiefs Game

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Well hello fellow Cleveland Browns fan, and welcome back. Hey, we have an announcement, and it’s some pretty inside information that we and we alone are privy to, here inside the walls of The Evil Lair. Wanna hear it? Are you sure? OK, here it is:. THE...
NFL
Cleveland Browns pull away from Houston Texans, 31-21: See social media reaction to Sunday’s game

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns are 1-1 after winning their home opener on Sunday vs. the Houston Texans, 31-21. The game was tied at 14-14 at halftime. But the Browns held the Texans, who didn’t have starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor in the second half to just seven points. On the other side, Demetric Felton and Nick Chubb had plenty of big plays and each had crucial touchdowns.
NFL

