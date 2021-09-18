Worcester County motorcycle crash claims life of Delaware man

Maryland State Police officers are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash Friday evening in along Route 113 in Worcester County that claimed the life of a Delaware man. According to a news release from the MSP, Jeffrey Scott Leblanc, 45, of Laurel, Delaware, drove his motorcycle into the center median for unknown reasons just before 6:30 p.m. Friday in the area of routes 113 and 589 and struck a guardrail. First responders pronounced him dead at the scene and both directions of Route 113 were closed for several hours as a result of the crash.