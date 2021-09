Coming off the best performance of his NFL career, the Seahawks will be missing a key piece of their defensive line against Derrick Henry and the Titans on Sunday. After suffering an elbow injury in last weekend's season-opening win in Indianapolis, defensive tackle Bryan Mone will not be active for Seattle despite being a limited participant in practice all week and receiving a questionable designation on Friday. Veteran Robert Nkemdiche was elevated from the practice squad as a replacement and will play in his first NFL game since November 2019.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO