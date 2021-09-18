CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eustace, TX

Eustace ISD Superintendent to retire

By Shelli Parker sparker@athensreview.com
Athens Daily Review
Athens Daily Review
 6 days ago
Eustace ISD Superintendent Dr. Coy Holcombe announced his retirement Wednesday. Holcombe will serve until June 2022. Shelli Parker

Eustace Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Coy Holcombe recently announced his retirement in June 2022.

In a letter sent to EISD parents, Holcombe stated he will be submitting his letter of retirement to the EISD Board of Trustees at the Sept. 20 regular board meeting.

“I appreciate the opportunity that I have had working with each and every one of you,” he stated. Whether it has been for one year or 21 years, I am thankful that I had the chance to know and work with each of you. We still have a lot more to accomplish this year and I look forward to working with everyone to ensure that we continue to provide all of our students with a world-class education.”

Holcombe stated he is hoping to relax a little and travel with wife Laurie whenever possible.

Thank you Dr. Holcombe for your service to Eustace ISD.

