To Shake Financial Woes, Tomorrowland Calls for Three Weekends of Festival Action In 2022

Australia has been so successful in attracting overseas films and international streaming series that the country has deprived it of available sound stages. Russell Crowe who recently made the case for the establishment of new film studios at Coffs Harbour on the New South Wales coast, is not the only one planning to add new capacity. Developers at Ballina, further up the coast, make a similar case and are advancing with plans to develop the Byron Studios where part of recent Netflix series “God’s Favorite Idiot” was filmed. Ballina, which is closer to Queensland, Brisbane and the Village Roadshow Studios at Gold Coast...

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO