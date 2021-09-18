To Shake Financial Woes, Tomorrowland Calls for Three Weekends of Festival Action In 2022
The organizers of Tomorrowland are making their intentions clear that they want to return bigger than ever in 2022. After receiving an initial green light at the national level, the iconic Belgian event reeled from a last second rug-pull when local officials refused to grant organizers essential event permits in order to make their 2021 edition happen. This year marked the second consecutive cancellation of Tomorrowland due to pandemic related concerns. The festival typically draws in 400,000 attendees annually.edm.com
