Trea Turner is one of the most dynamic players in baseball and he has brought a spark to the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup with his blazing speed and baserunning ability. The All-Star infielder stole 21 bases in 96 games for the Washington Nationals before getting traded to the Dodgers at the deadline. Since that point, however, he has only swiped nine bags in 39 games despite being given the green light from manager Dave Roberts to run at will.

MLB ・ 5 DAYS AGO