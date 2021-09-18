CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Francona Expected to Be Back on the Indians Bench in 2022

 6 days ago
While the Indians are looking ahead to 2022 with another infusion of young players, the club is expected to have back manager Terry Francona after another few months away from the bench.

This time Francona's health has included him wearing a boot on his right foot all season after undergoing toe surgery for a staph infection in February.

He's also dealing with a hip problem, which required surgery.

Francona had managed just 14 games in 2020 because of a serious gastrointestinal issue that landed him in the Cleveland Clinic for a number of weeks.

Dominic Hale has done a solid job with Francona gone, coming into Friday's game against the Yankees 71-74, 2nd in the AL Central.

