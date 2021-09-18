CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame missing just one player on depth chart against Purdue

By Michael Chen
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
Many of us thought that the high school Butkus Award winner Prince Kollie would be a candidate to play early and often in his Irish career. He made the depth chart earlier this week, as the second string Will linebacker behind the early season breakout defensive star JD Bertrand.

This morning, unfortunate news as Notre Dame PR team has announced that Kollie will be unavailable for this afternoons contest against Purdue. This is the second week in a row that the freshman will be unable to hit the field for the Irish, putting a bit of a hold on his impact during his first year.

Many of us fully expect that Kollie will be a playmaker for the Irish, but as noted, he won’t be able to go against the Boilermakers today.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

