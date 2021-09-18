Breaking down Tim Tebow's mild attempt at roasting the Alabama Crimson Tide

Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow has held a handful of different titles in his career. Whether it be an NFL quarterback or a minor league outfielder, Tebow has worn a bunch of different hats. One that he tried on today was his ‘roasting cap.’

Yes, that’s right, Tebow was on live television attempting to roast somebody or something. Who was the intended target of his words? The Alabama Crimson Tide football program.

While live on SEC Nation in Gainesville with the rest of the crew, Tebow admits that the Crimson Tide are the top-ranked team in the nation, have been recruiting at a higher level than Florida and states that Alabama would likely win nine out of 10 times the two teams played.

The roast, so far, is not doing so well, but let’s keep going.

He argues that Alabama is going to have a hard time because they are not playing in Tuscaloosa or Atlanta. It should be noted that essentially calling the home of the SEC Championship game a place where Alabama consistently wins is not the best way to burn the team.

Tebow believes that because they are playing in Gainesville, Alabama will have a difficult time, and team’s don’t leave that city the same.

He finishes his minute-log monologue by claiming Alabama is going to get a “whooping.”

Alabama is on a seven-game win streak against the Gators and is favored by over two touchdowns in today’s contest.

Tim, I’m not going to give you a grade on this attempted roast, but if you give me a call, I’ll give you some pointers.

