Iggy Pop Says Compares Searching For New Music To Mining For Diamonds

By Ariel King
 6 days ago
In a new interview with 'The Guardian,' classic rocker Iggy Pop compared searching for new music to mining for diamonds, and claims the act helps to keep him young

I keep reading that we decline in our 70s so I try to keep using my brain. Discovering new music opens my mind and the element of surprise keeps me connected. I feel like I’m mining for diamonds – and when you find the diamond, you know. When I heard Chaise Longue by Wet Leg I got really excited: it’s cheeky, with a wicked groove, but it’s the vocals – they’re almost metronomic. You could ask 100 people to sing it and it wouldn’t sound the same.
