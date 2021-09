You have probably heard a lot about the groundbreaking musical Hamilton, but I bet there are still some things you don’t know about it. We will be sharing with you notable and fantastic behind the scene facts about Hamilton’s stage performance and the film as well. Surely a musical as historic as Hamilton will have a lot of behind the scene details. Lin-Manuel Miranda really did a great job, writing and producing such an amazing job. Hamilton took lots of work and some years before it came into the limelight, but as we all can see, it was totally worth the wait. Hamilton attracted lots of accolades and interest from lots of people all over the world. If you are part of the lovers of Hamilton, the behind the scene facts will really interest you.

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO