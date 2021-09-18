F.D.A. Panel Rejects Biden’s Push for Universal COVID-19 Booster Shots

A panel of expert advisers to the Food and Drug Administration voted unanimously to recommend the authorization of COVID-19 booster shots for people 65 and older and for those at high risk of severe illness. The Pfizer booster shot should be given at least six months after the second dose, the panel said. The move marked a rebuke of President Joe Biden’s pledge to deliver booster shots for all Americans in the near future. “The plan is for every adult to get a booster shot eight months after you got your second shot,” Biden had said last month, with the hopes that the program would start by Sept. 20. Although at the time the president cautioned health authorities would still need to approve the plan he sounded fairly certain. “Just remember,” he said, “as a simple rule: Eight months after your second shot, get a booster shot.”